MILTON — The Cabell County Fair will be in full swing this month, organizers said.
Anita Robinson, the president of the fair board, said the volunteers behind the event are excited about this year’s festivities. The fair will be at the West Virginia Pumpkin Park in Milton.
“We’re gradually building it back up,” Robinson said of the fair.
Last year, the fair was only the livestock show because of the coronavirus pandemic. The president highlighted new entertainment added to the fair as something attendees can look forward to.
Robinson said the county fair will have a new amusement ride provider, Fun Times Family Amusement based in Virginia. She also added that this year’s rodeo, which is presented by Revenge Roughstock Co., is expected to be three-and-a-half hours long.
The fair board presented the schedule during its annual media dinner at Pumpkin Park on Tuesday night.
Charlie Simpson, the livestock chairperson for the fair, highlighted the work of the volunteers and kids who sell animals at the fair. This year, there will be 79 animals for sale, he said. At the 2020 fair, the event was a record sale year despite the pandemic challenges, he said.
“I can’t thank the community enough for what they did for these kids,” Simpson told the dinner attendees.
Cabell County Fair events begin with the Queen and Teen Pageants on Saturday, July 17. The Cabell County Fair Horse Show at Barboursville Park begins Saturday, July 24, with registration at 2:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 4 p.m. with an admission of $5. On Sunday, July 25, the fair parade will begin in Milton at 2 p.m.
The fair will be held July 28-31 at Pumpkin Park. Admission on Wednesday is $5, $8 on Thursday and Friday, and $10 on Saturday.
Wednesday, July 28, is Family Fun Night. The fair will feature several kid-friendly activities, including movie showings of “Despicable Me” at 6 p.m. and “Despicable Me 2” at 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 29, is Gospel Night. Attendees can hear live music from acts such as The Roten Boys, The Rowsey Family and Dustin Lambert.
On Friday, July 30, the rodeo will begin at 8 p.m. at the track area.
The Mug Bog returns Saturday, July 31, at 11 a.m., with registration for the event beginning at 9 a.m. The demolition derby will begin later that day at 7 p.m.
For updates about the fair and events, visit facebook.com/cabellcountyfair.