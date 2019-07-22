MILTON, W.Va. - The Cabell County Fair Parade made its way through downtown Milton past crowds of excited children, families and community members on U.S. 60 Sunday afternoon, kicking off this week's series of family-friendly events for the community fair.
"My favorite part of the parade is just seeing the kids enjoy themselves," said Roy Shull, who brought his grandson and some of his friends to the parade. "It is a nice, fun and clean family atmosphere."
Shull said he has been attending the Cabell County Fair Parade each year for the past 25 years.
"I like to see all the floats," he said. "I know just about all the kids on each of them."
This year marks the 36th Cabell County Fair to be celebrated by community members, and the fair's theme is "Moovin and Groovin." Events and activities will be held through Saturday, July 27 at the Pumpkin Park in Milton, with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturday. Gates close at 11 p.m. each day.
Sunday's parade was one of several fair events to occur in recent weeks, including last week's Queen and Teen Pageants, which occurred at the Milton Performing Arts Center, and Saturday's horse show at Barboursville Park.
Shannyn Kyle, who is 19 years old and won the Cabell County Fair's 2019 Miss Queen Pageant, said she has been in the parade four or five times in the last several years, because it is always a very exciting event.
One of her favorite floats in the parade was the Corps of Engineers', she said, because it was designed to look like a castle.
Kyle said although the parade always makes for a fun, family-friendly evening, she is most looking forward to many of the fair events scheduled for the rest of the week.
"The fair rides are always super fun, and I love the demolition derby and the mud bog too," she said. "The fair is so exciting, and we have lots of awesome things for people of all ages, so I highly suggest everyone come out."
Chloe Irwin, who is 14 and was crowned 2019's Teen Queen for the fair, said some of her favorite parts of the parade were the 4-H floats, which had different decade themes, like the 1970s and the 1980s.
Irwin said she has attended the fair since she was very young. She has a hog she shows at the fair, and she used to show lambs as well, she said.
"I have actually grown up in the fair," Irwin said.
Irwin said this year she is most looking forward to the fair's rodeo event, which will take place at 7 p.m. Friday near the track area of the fairgrounds.
"The rodeo is the best," she said.
Each evening this week, the Cabell County Fair will feature various activities and events including a carnival, livestock shows, arts and crafts, culinary arts, 4-H and commercial exhibits and concession stands.
Tuesday evening will be the fair's Family Fun Night, with Disney princesses and superheroes present throughout the park, a balloon artist from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a children's movie night beginning at 6 p.m.
A complete schedule of activities and events for the 2019 Cabell County Fair can be found on the "Cabell County Fair WV" Facebook page.