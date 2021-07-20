MILTON — The Cabell County Fair will be held July 28-31 at the West Virginia Pumpkin Park in Milton. Admission on Wednesday is $5; $8 on Thursday and Friday; and $10 on Saturday.
The Community News column in Tuesday’s edition of The Herald-Dispatch listed incorrect information for this year’s event.
There will be amusement rides, a rodeo and livestock sale. The Horse Show at Barboursville Park will be Saturday, July 24, and on Sunday, July 25, the fair parade will begin in Milton at 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28, is Family Fun Night. Thursday, July 29, is Gospel Night. On Friday, July 30, the rodeo will begin at 8 p.m. at the track area. The Mug Bog and demolition derby return Saturday, July 31.
For updates about the fair and events, visit facebook.com/cabellcountyfair.