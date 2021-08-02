MILTON — The Cabell County Fair ended its 2021 edition Saturday with a demolition derby in Milton.
This year’s fair featured amusement rides from Fun Times Family Amusement, as well as a rodeo by Revenge Roughstock Co.
However, fair season is not over yet.
The annual Wayne County Fair is returning this year at Camden Park. The fair is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 3, and will last until Saturday, Aug. 7.
Different events will take place each day, with highlights including opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 and a livestock show at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
There will be live music each evening of the fair, featuring genres such as bluegrass, gospel, country and alternative. An open mic challenge will be available Tuesday evening. More information at https://waynecountyfair-wv.com.
The Boyd County Fair is set for Tuesday, Aug. 17, to Saturday, Aug. 21, with a pre-fair occurring Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Boyd County Fairgrounds in Ashland.
Events include the Miss Boyd County Fair Open Pageant occurring at 7 p.m. Aug. 14, and a crafts and vendor show, also happening Aug. 14, the Primitive Quartet playing at 7 p.m. Aug. 19, a SXS Arm Drop Drag Racing event at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, the Jason Mays Band ay 7 p.m. Aug. 20 and a demolition derby at 8 p.m. Aug. 20. More information at www.boydcountyfair.com.
