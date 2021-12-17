The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Thursday presented a learning opportunity for several local families at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.

Parents and others who have family ties to students in Cabell County were brought together for a demonstration on healthy cooking and smart shopping through a partnership with the school district, The Wild Ramp and the WVU Extension Service.

“Cooking is a great way to engage with a child at the end of the day, to hear about how their day went but also to reinforce different concepts they’ve learned in the classroom like math or even science,” Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.

The session included information about healthy cooking and smart shopping for families on a budget. Participants sampled a white chicken chili recipe during the event and received a dinner kit to make the same recipe at home with their families. Representatives from The Wild Ramp Market discussed SNAP Stretch benefits and advised parents on ways to make their money go further.

“Giving parents this type of resource to make them aware of how they can utilize those everyday moments to make them more enriching and enjoyable for their kids is something that we find very important,” Saxe said. “They are walking away not only with having seen how this particular meal is cooked but they are able to actually take the ingredients home with them to cook it as a family.”

This event was hosted by the parent partners of Huntington High, Huntington Middle, Spring Hill Elementary, and the Cabell County Schools Healthy Grandfamilies program and is the first of what the school district hopes is many more events like it in the future.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

