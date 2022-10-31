Skylar Wotring, director of transparency and oversight for Auditor J.B. McCuskey's administration, speaks during a press conference conducted by the Cabell County Commission on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey speaks with members of the media following a press conference conducted by the Cabell County Commission on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Skylar Wotring, director of transparency and oversight for Auditor J.B. McCuskey's Administration, speaks during a press conference conducted by the Cabell County Commission on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya speaks with members of the media following a press conference conducted by the Cabell County Commission on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey speaks with members of the media following a press conference conducted by the Cabell County Commission on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Skylar Wotring, director of transparency and oversight for Auditor J.B. McCuskey's administration, speaks during a press conference conducted by the Cabell County Commission on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey speaks with members of the media following a press conference conducted by the Cabell County Commission on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Skylar Wotring, director of transparency and oversight for Auditor J.B. McCuskey's Administration, speaks during a press conference conducted by the Cabell County Commission on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya speaks with members of the media following a press conference conducted by the Cabell County Commission on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey speaks with members of the media following a press conference conducted by the Cabell County Commission on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — On Monday, Cabell County became the 31st county to join West Virginia Open Checkbook.
Earlier this year, the Cabell County Commission voted to join Project Mountaineer, a program from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office that aids counties and municipalities with publishing their financial information online. Cabell County’s website, cabellcountywv.opengov.com, went live Monday.
State Auditor J.B. McCuskey said the idea behind the program is that “transparency is only useful when it creates accountability.”
“The whole idea behind the entire of this process is to give decision makers access to great data, to give taxpayers access to their government and to how the government is spending their money, and to allow both of those things to come together to both allow voters to hold their elected officials accountable for what they've done with their money and to give those same elected officials the ability to do their job better, create more efficient and better outcomes within the government,” McCuskey said.
Project Mountaineer was started in recent years first for state finance records, the auditor said. He said he anticipates that 50 counties will have live websites by the end of next year.
Last year, the county did a trial run with Open Checkbook to report use of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds. The Cabell County Clerk’s Office plans to update the website monthly.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said the website allows Cabell County residents to have a “front row seat to their county government.” She thanked the auditor and his staff for aid with the website.
“I think it's another tool for us to be able to have a greater snapshot overall of our county expenditures and help us make the important decisions that people count on us (to make),” she said.
Commission President Jim Morgan highlighted Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith and County Administrator Beth Thompson for working on implementing the program.
Skylar Wotring, the director of Transparency and Oversight in the auditor's office, gave a brief demonstration about using the website to county officials and reporters Monday.
When a user goes to the website, they can filter information by tags to view expenditures, such as public safety or utilities. Information can also be given in different graphs for comparison, like pie charts or bar graphs. If a user wants the raw data, it can be downloaded as an Excel spreadsheet. To learn more specifics, users of the website can find more information on the Help tab at the top right corner of the web page.
The State Auditor’s Office helped the county setup the website, but the county will now maintain it.
The county can embed its Open Checkbook site onto its main website. Commissioner Caleb Gibson added that the county is working to update the main website.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.