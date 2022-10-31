The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — On Monday, Cabell County became the 31st county to join West Virginia Open Checkbook.

Earlier this year, the Cabell County Commission voted to join Project Mountaineer, a program from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office that aids counties and municipalities with publishing their financial information online. Cabell County’s website, cabellcountywv.opengov.com, went live Monday.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

