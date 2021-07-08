HUNTINGTON — Cabell County received a clean audit for the 2020 fiscal year.
The county’s commissioners heard a presentation on the audit report during their Thursday meeting.
Tim Loper, director of governmental audits for BHM CPA Group, spoke about the report and was its overseer. BHM was the independent auditor for the report.
“We don’t do a fraud audit. It is a financial statement audit. We ensure that the financial statements aren’t materially misstated,” Loper told commissioners. “If we come across a fraud issue, we would bring it to your attention and investigate further. We had no fraud issues or areas of concern that we felt like needed to be addressed and that the financial statements were fairly presented.”
Loper said the auditors gave an unmodified opinion, which was the cleanest that they could give as an IPA and independent accounting firm.
The commission voted to approve the audit report. Commissioner Nancy Cartmill also thanked Loper for the conciseness of the information.
“A clean audit — it’s always good news,” Commissioner Kelli Sobonya added after the meeting.
In other business, the commission added an executive session to the agenda to discuss opioid litigation. The county and the city of Huntington have been involved in an ongoing civil trial to sue three pharmaceutical companies — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — and claim a systemic failure of the distributors’ policies led to more than 127 million dosage units of opioids being shipped into the county. The distributors argue that the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, doctors and West Virginia’s history of poor health was the reason for the shipments.