HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Republican Executive Committee will host the only official Republican Party Mayoral Forum via video this weekend.
Due to the governor’s executive order, the public forum scheduled in April had to be canceled, but the committee will use this venue to observe social distancing and safety precautions, while still giving candidates an opportunity to speak to voters.
Each candidate will be interviewed individually and the video will be available to view on the Cabell GOP Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CabellGOP/.