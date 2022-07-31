The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County’s health officer said there are no cases of monkeypox in the county yet, but he expects there will be, and the health department is prepared for when cases are detected.

Cabell-Huntington Health Department Health Officer and CEO Dr. Michael Kilkenny said health department staff members are keeping up with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will be able to get monkeypox vaccines if cases are identified in the county.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

