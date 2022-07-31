HUNTINGTON — Cabell County’s health officer said there are no cases of monkeypox in the county yet, but he expects there will be, and the health department is prepared for when cases are detected.
Cabell-Huntington Health Department Health Officer and CEO Dr. Michael Kilkenny said health department staff members are keeping up with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will be able to get monkeypox vaccines if cases are identified in the county.
“We don’t have a case of monkeypox in the county yet, but we anticipate that we will,” Kilkenny said. “But we think we are as ready as we can be.”
Monkeypox virus is an orthopoxvirus that causes a disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, but symptoms are less severe. As many as 5,189 cases had been reported in the United States as of Friday, with West Virginia having three reported cases to date, according to the CDC website.
In addition to fever, head and muscle aches, low energy and swollen lymph nodes, monkeypox can be identified through lesions that can appear on an individual’s face, hands, feet and genital areas.
Kilkenny said when monkeypox cases make their way to Cabell County, the health department will be able to get a vaccine for people who test positive and for people in close contact with a person who tests positive. For now, though, health department staff are prepared to help out in any way they can.
“We are staying abreast of all the developments and all of the guidance from the CDC,” he said. “We are aware of the mechanism to assist the health care workers to make a diagnosis, and can help also with tracing, exposures, and then obtaining and administering any post-exposure prophylaxis.”
Monkeypox is most commonly transmitted between physical contact, but can also be transmitted through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact and through secondhand contact, or when an individual with monkeypox touches an item and leaves behind traces of the virus that another individual touches, according to the World Health Organization website.
Dr. Michael Stevens, system health epidemiologist for the West Virginia University Health System and professor of internal medicine for WVU’s School of Medicine, said it is important for the public to know that monkeypox is not primarily affecting one group of the population, but can affect anyone.
“If you’re not vaccinated or you’ve never been exposed to it before, you can get it,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman, and it doesn’t matter if you’re sexually active or not — you’d be able to get it.”
The World Health Organization says many monkeypox cases reported have been identified among men who have sex with men, but the virus is not limited to this community. Stevens said it would be wrong to stigmatize gay men in relation to monkeypox because it is not limited to them and it would take away the importance of everyone trying to protect themselves from contracting monkeypox.
Individuals with higher risk of getting monkeypox are those who have come into contact with someone who has been infected with the virus and those who have multiple sexual partners or have unprotected sex.
Stevens said anyone who suspects they may have monkeypox should get tested and should isolate, and some basic hygiene steps can help prevent contracting the virus.
“Basic things that people can do are wash their hands, not be around others if they’re sick — and if they are around others, wear a mask,” he said. “People certainly can observe safer sex practices, and definitely abstain from sex if a partner is ill or has a rash or anything like that. Those practices would really help people the most.”
Dr. Steven Eshenaur, public health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said the risk to West Virginians getting monkeypox is low, and more cases have been reported in metro areas such as New York and Washington, D.C.
Eshenaur said staying informed about monkeypox through the CDC and other health organizations is important. Being aware of the symptoms will not only help one individual identify it and get tested when needed, but it can also open communication between people to identify symptoms on others and help them find resources, he said.
Eshenaur also said people should know monkeypox is significantly less dangerous than smallpox, and for most people, the disease is not deadly. Though newborn babies and people with immune deficiencies may be more at risk for more serious symptoms, symptoms of most cases go away within a few weeks.
“I think the most important thing is that the risk to our population is extremely low and this is a relatively minor disease,” he said. “99.9 percent of patients recover without any significant, long-term complications from it. It’s not like smallpox.”
More information about monkeypox can be found on the CDC and World Health Organization websites.