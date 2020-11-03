HUNTINGTON — Cabell County’s COVID-19 death total reached 30 on Tuesday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported the death of an 83-year-old woman from Cabell County, along with 10 other state residents.
“Each death reported is a somber reminder that COVID-19 is still among us,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said in a news release.
Other deaths reported Tuesday were an 86-year-old man from Wood County, 89-year-old man from Wood County, 62-year-old man from Harrison County, 81-year-old man from Barbour County, 63-year-old woman from Wetzel County, 91-year-old woman from Randolph County, 81-year-old man from Jefferson County, 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County, 76-year-old woman from Jefferson County and 79-year-old man from Jefferson County.
The state has reported a total of 469 deaths.
DHHR also reported 358 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 25,593. There were 798,261 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department listed 455 current active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while the Wayne County Health Department reported 98 active cases.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (191), Berkeley (1,733), Boone (420), Braxton (77), Brooke (257), Cabell (1,572), Calhoun (37), Clay (65), Doddridge (73), Fayette (804), Gilmer (64), Grant (201), Greenbrier (216), Hampshire (149), Hancock (249), Hardy (110), Harrison (691), Jackson (426), Jefferson (659), Kanawha (3,915), Lewis (121), Lincoln (274), Logan (807), Marion (433), Marshall (467), Mason (186), McDowell (139), Mercer (824), Mineral (263), Mingo (688), Monongalia (2,409), Monroe (268), Morgan (167), Nicholas (192), Ohio (654), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (74), Preston (236), Putnam (1,014), Raleigh (889), Randolph (436), Ritchie (61), Roane (116), Summers (152), Taylor (175), Tucker (67), Tyler (59), Upshur (284), Wayne (636), Webster (38), Wetzel (237), Wirt (59), Wood (775) and Wyoming (369).
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that the state’s updated COVID-19 data shows another 4,229 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, for a total of 226,138. There have been 5,373 deaths related to the virus.
“Hospitalizations have increased by 213 admissions, and 33 more deaths have been reported,” he tweeted. “Please help slow this spread by social distancing, wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings.”
The Lawrence County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The county has reported 1,219 total cases.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,795 new cases statewide, for a total of 111,379, and 11 new deaths, for a total of 1,503.
“It continues to be a difficult time in the commonwealth, where every day, things appear to be getting worse and more concerning,” Beshear said. “We are seeing not only a surge in the virus, but more and more of our kids by percentage who are getting it.”
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department listed 27 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, for a total of 834 cases. One case reported Monday was transferred to Greenup County and subtracted from the county’s total.
More than 86,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, for a total of 9,268,818, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 230,893 deaths related to the virus.