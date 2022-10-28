The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Cabell County Courthouse is shown in this file photo.  

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — With approval from the Cabell County Commission on Thursday, a plan inched forward for the commission to equally split payouts from opioid-related lawsuits with the City of Huntington.

Under a memorandum of understanding reached by the governments with the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office as to how the money would be split, Cabell County was set to get 3.2406% and the city 5.9777% — about two-thirds more than the county allocation — of funds distributed to local governments.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

