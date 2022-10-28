HUNTINGTON — With approval from the Cabell County Commission on Thursday, a plan inched forward for the commission to equally split payouts from opioid-related lawsuits with the City of Huntington.
Under a memorandum of understanding reached by the governments with the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office as to how the money would be split, Cabell County was set to get 3.2406% and the city 5.9777% — about two-thirds more than the county allocation — of funds distributed to local governments.
However, the governments have a plan to forgo the established amounts and instead split the money equality.
The Cabell County Commission voted unanimously Thursday to enter a memorandum of understanding with the City of Huntington to evenly split any funds received as a result of opioid lawsuits, filed against firms accused of starting and helping to fuel the ongoing opioid epidemic.
Commission President Jim Morgan said Thursday while the agreement is helpful, the solution isn’t a permanent fix. He hopes the state Legislature will eventually change laws so cities have more responsibility in paying jail bills and other services covered by county commissions.
“If the county had its choice, we would like to figure out a more equal method of billing for the incarceration costs in jails, but that’s a state legislative problem,” he said. “We probably will see if anybody will work on that, but they haven’t so far.”
Huntington’s City Council unanimously approved moving a similar ordinance to second reading at its meeting Monday. It could be approved at a meeting within the next month.
Morgan said Thursday the commission had always believed the original memorandum with the attorney general did not treat the county fairly or take into account how much it spends on EMS services or the jail bill, which is fully the county’s responsibility even though people arrested by Huntington police account for about three-fourths of the jail bill.
Taking that into consideration, along with the expenses the city has due to the crisis, Morgan said they felt it was right to evenly split the funds.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said the county has the right to dispute its allocation before a judge and the agreement allows the city and county to forgo any legal complications and continue a partnership working together as equals.
“I think we can all agree that what we are facing is dire and we need to be standing together,” he said. “Throughout this, one thing that has been very clear in our community is that we stand together in partnership, no one trying to out-measure the other.”
Morgan said he and Williams work well together because it’s no use to be combative about things and cause hostility between the governments.
“It will backfill those expenses that we’ve already paid,” he said. “So yes, it will be a big help and hopefully, with cooperation with the city, will have some joint effort, like mediation or whatever seems to be the direction to go.”
The settlements reached with drug firms by the state’s Attorney General’s Office have accrued about $874 million, but just 24.5% of settlement monies will be allocated to local governments.
It has not been determined how much of the settlement funds will go to attorneys who have worked on the cases.
The money can be used to develop and promote substance abuse avoidance, research, innovation and education, fund law enforcement efforts and recovery, but none of the promised funds have started to trickle down to local governments.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
