HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission and Huntington City Council met in special meetings Tuesday to approve the 2023-24 levies.
State law requires that any local government with authority to create levies must reauthorize them on the second Tuesday of April every year.
The City of Huntington expects $5,669,638 to be collected through levies of property taxes for use in the city budget.
The city and county each have levies to support the Tri-State Transit Authority, with $1,521,217 raised from the county and $1,893,643 raised from the city.
The county also has levies for emergency services, which are expected to raise $3,803,040, and the health department is expected to raise $1,521,217. The county also has several smaller levies, including funding for the Autism Services Center, fire protection, senior care and Green Acres.
