HUNTINGTON — Election season is underway in Cabell County.
As the 2022 election cycle begins, the Cabell County Commission approved increased pay of $25 for poll workers. According to the resolution, which was approved during the commission’s Thursday meeting, poll workers can receive $200 for working Election Day and $50 for training.
“It’s very hard to get poll workers signed up, so this might help,” Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said as she made a motion to approve the item.
Commissioners Jim Morgan and Sobonya voted in favor of the resolution. Morgan added that the raise brings Cabell County in line with other counties’ election pay. Commissioner Nancy Cartmill was absent.
Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith said those interested in becoming poll workers can learn more by calling her office at 304-526-8625 or visiting cabellcountyclerk.org. Workers must be registered to vote and must be a resident of Cabell County.
Commissioners added two items to the meeting agenda, and both passed. The first was to approve proposed amendments to precinct changes. Last month, City of Huntington officials alerted the commission that the county had received outdated data from the city.
The second addition was to approve the emergency absentee voting policy for the 2022 primary election. As per state law, the county must approve this ahead of elections. According to the resolution, the policy allows the county clerk to give emergency absentee ballots to voters who are in a hospital or other licensed health care facilities in the county, to hospitals or licensed health care facilities within a 35-mile radius of the county seat and to nursing homes in the county.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the commission approved a resolution that recognized public safety telecommunicators as first responders. Mike Davis, the director of the Cabell County 911 Center, said the commission approved a similar resolution in the past. The designation helps the telecommunicators receive additional retirement benefits and with efforts to pass legislation nationally for the designation, he said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
