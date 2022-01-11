HUNTINGTON — A Lesage man was indicted in December after he was accused of setting fire to two vehicles last year.
Steven Allen Clagg, 33, was indicted on a charge of third-degree arson by a Cabell County grand jury.
He was arrested after an incident April 19, 2021, led to Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters and deputies arriving to the 9300 block of Scarberry Hollow off Union Ridge Road near Lesage to find two vehicles on fire and another leaving the scene, a criminal complaint said.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in December. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence:
Christopher J. Lemaster (first block of Washington Avenue, Huntington): Entry of a building other than a dwelling and petit larceny.
Cy Manning (2200 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington): Grand larceny.
Sarah Grace Matthews (Charleston): Burglary, battery on a government representative, obstructing an officer, destruction of property, disorderly conduct and shoplifting.
Nikolas Jordan McMichen (3000 block of Cedar Lane, Barboursville): Fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, second-offense driving under the influence and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI conviction.
Hunter Lee Plybon (4000 block of Green Valley Road, Huntington): Burglary, malicious assault, strangulation, domestic battery, domestic assault, brandishing and destruction of property.
Rodney Vaughn Porcher (3000 block of 16th Street Road, Huntington): Fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence and obstructing an officer.
Heather Nichole Smith (Alkol, West Virginia): Transporting a controlled substance into a correctional facility.
Nathaniel Scott Stevens (1800 block of 10th Avenue, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Spencer Jameson Webb (2500 block of New River Road, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Juanyae Lamaas Williams (800 block of Marcum Terrace, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Lee Ivan Woodlee Sr. (1200 block of 8th Avenue, Huntington): Possession of with intent to deliver a controlled substance, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, and second-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI conviction.