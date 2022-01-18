HUNTINGTON — A Louisiana man was indicted last month after a police pursuit ended at a power substation in eastern Cabell County in July.
Danny Michael Fulks, 36, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged with fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference and second-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI conviction.
According to the Milton Police Department, Fulks was arrested July 5, 2021, after a pursuit started after an officer attempted to stop Fulks on suspicions of impaired driving on Interstate 64.
The pursuit took place from Milton to Culloden and ended when Fulks drove through an open field and into a power substation, where he crashed his vehicle. Fulks was taken into custody after he attempted to flee, Milton police said. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the pursuit.
At the time of his arrest, Fulks was also wanted in Louisiana on a warrant for parole violation in a burglary case.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in December. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence:
- Donald Eugene Adkins Jr. (Point Pleasant, West Virginia): Fourth-degree arson.
- Tiffany Michelle Casebolt (1400 block of 10th Avenue, Huntington): Third-offense driving under the influence.
- Zachariah Aaron Cremens (1200 block of Marcum Terrace, Huntington): Transferring stolen property.
- James Ellis Dearfield (Ironton): Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle.
- Ronald Lee Eanes (1200 block of 8th Avenue, Huntington): Burglary, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree robbery.
- Joshua Adam Ellis (3500 block of Norwood Road, Huntington): Destruction of property and obstructing an officer.
- Drew Cassidy Fitzpatrick (3200 block of King Road, Barboursville): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
- Davonta Shunnar Floyd (South Charleston, West Virginia): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and second-offense driving under the influence.
- Kevin Wayne Gardner (400 block of 14th Street, Huntington): Third-offense shoplifting.
- Timothy Eugene Green (700 block of West 10th Street, Huntington): Malicious assault and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
- Harold E. Hardwick (700 block of Saunders Hollow Road, Barboursville): First-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a person in position of trust to a child, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sexual assault.
- Kristen Nicole Hayes (Milton): Transferring stolen property.
- Shannon R. Householder (South Point, Ohio): Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
- Denise C. Jackson (1900 block of Buffington Avenue, Huntington): Delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.
- Edna Mae Langdon (300 block of Bernard Street, Huntington): Second-offense shoplifting and third-offense shoplifting.
- Byron Keith Lawson (5200 block of Hale Branch Road, Barboursville): Third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for a DUI conviction.