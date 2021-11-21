HUNTINGTON — A man has been indicted after a woman was found dead from an apparent drug overdose in Huntington earlier this year.
Noah Edward Smith, of Huntington, was indicted on a count of drug delivery resulting in death.
Smith was initially jailed on the charge Jan. 8. A criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court said Huntington police officers responded to 1802 1/2 9th Ave. in Huntington that day for a suspected overdose. Upon arrival, they found a woman dead from an apparent overdose.
Smith, who was also at the home, told officers he and the victim had used heroin he purchased, the complaint said.
He said they used the heroin before he left to go to a gas station. Upon his return to his home, he found the victim and called 911.
The complaint said officers had been called to the home about three hours prior for a domestic disturbance between the pair.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in October. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence:
- Curtis Lee Adkins (1200 block of 25th Street, Huntington): Grand larceny and conspiracy.
- Craig Allen Armstrong (Ona, West Virginia): Fraudulent use of an access device and conspiracy.
- Justin Tyler Burd (4400 block of Siders Avenue, Huntington): Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, persons prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm and receiving stolen property.
- Cory Antwon Cline (500 block of Roby Road, Huntington): Domestic battery and strangulation.
- David Anthony Cody (600 block of 4th Avenue, Huntington): Burglary and conspiracy.
- Richard D. Cremeans II (Chesapeake, Ohio): Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
- Walter Alvin Cremeans (Culloden, West Virginia): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, conspiracy and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
- Jason Isaac Dean (Wayne, West Virginia): Receiving a stolen vehicle, conspiracy and destruction of property.
- Jeremy Colin Flowers (Barboursville, West Virginia): Strangulation and domestic battery.
- Jennifer Kelly Gilifen (Kenova, West Virginia): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
- Daniel Tate Hale (500 block of Richmond Street, Huntington): Burglary and petit larceny.
- James Kenny Hamrick (2100 block of Rear 11th Avenue, Huntington): Strangulation and domestic battery.
- Tara Lee Hedge (Ceredo, West Virginia): Introduction of contraband into a jail and conspiracy.
- John Martin Hill (1300 block of Monroe Avenue, Huntington): Malicious assault, strangulation and attempt to commit a felony.
- William David Holley (Milton, West Virginia): Strangulation and battery on a health care worker.
- Megan Lynn Jumper (Ona, West Virginia): Fraudulent use of an access device and conspiracy.
- Byron Michael Kirtley (200 block of Richmond Street, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and a controlled substance.
- Heather Michelle Lambert (Hurricane, West Virginia): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, conspiracy, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle.