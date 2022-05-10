HUNTINGTON — A Milton man has been indicted on a murder charge in a 2021 shooting at a gas station during a domestic dispute between two others.
Carl Bruce Rose Jr., 40, was indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on charges of murder, wanton endangerment and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Milton police were dispatched to the scene 5 p.m. May 26, 2021, at the Milton Go-Mart near the ramp off Interstate 64.
Police detained Rose and secured a gun from him after he shot James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, six times. Oldham was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident began with a domestic dispute between Oldham and his wife. Rose tried to intervene, but stopped as Oldham turned his attention toward Rose, who police say then pulled out a handgun and began shooting at Oldham.
As Oldham ran away after being hit in the neck, Rose shot him in the back approximately five times before Oldham collapsed near a gas pump, where he was pronounced dead.
During Rose’s preliminary hearing, defense attorney Mike Woelfel said the incident was a result of self-defense and said several people on scene told police Rose was a hero.
Woelfel provided an audio of a 911 call from an eyewitness who reported a “dangerous and erratic” driver was on I-64 and said they believed the woman in the car was tied up. The caller continued to report to the 911 dispatcher, and said Oldham was outside of the vehicle and hitting the woman, while trying to pull her out of the vehicle.
Rose is currently out of jail on bond.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in April:
Marshall N. Siders (1000 block of Valley Drive, Huntington): Malicious assault
William Carl Black (600 block of Teranan Street, Huntington): First-degree sexual assault; second-degree sexual assault
Wayne Allen Lowe (W.Va. 2 Box 400 block of Guyan River Road, Salt Rock): Burglary; petit larceny; wanton endangerment
Derrick Edward Adams (900 block of Charles Court, Huntington): Malicious assault; domestic battery; domestic assault
Wanda G. Reaper (100 block of Jefferson Street, Coal Grove): Embezzlement
Douglas Lee Clark (2200 block of Kirby Road, Milton): Possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver a controlled substance
Roger S. Snyder (9300 block of Straight Fork Road, West Hamlin): Failure to register as a sex offender
Dominika Tayanita Johnson (2700 block of Highlawn Avenue, Huntington): Child abuse resulting in bodily injury
Jimmy Lee Mills (2600 block of Chesterfield Avenue, Huntington): Distribution, exhibition, or possession of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct
Roy Edgar Workman (200 block of Grapevine Street, Huntington): Receiving stolen automobile; driving on a suspended or revoked license for driving under the influence conviction
Jonathan Lee Hatfield (100 block of Pine Ridge Road, Scott Depot): Third offense driving on a suspended or revoked license because of driving under the influence convictions; person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Grover Scott Adams (1200 block of 5th Avenue, Huntington): Second-degree robbery
Craig Michael Carter (6700 block of A Big Seven Mile Road, Lesage): Possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver fentanyl; possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver a controlled substance
Qide Wang (unit block of Pine Drive, Barboursville): Malicious assault
Carl Everett Dean (unit block of Township Road, South Point, Ohio): Attempt to commit a felony; destruction of property
Kevin Scott Fox (2900 block of Black Hollow Road, Ona): Entry of a building other than a dwelling; grand larceny; destruction of property; petit larceny
Christopher D. Spaulding (2700 block of Monroe Street, Ashland): Third offense driving on a suspended or revoked license because of driving under the influence convictions
Michael James Caynor (2900 block of 7th Avenue, Huntington): Second degree sexual assault
Ian Thomas Chojnacki (4800 block of Lower Trace Creek Road, Salt Rock): Burglary; destruction of property
Henry Demetrius Coleman (2100 block of 12th Avenue, Huntington): Third offense driving under the influence; third offense driving on a suspended or revoked license due to DUI conviction; possession of a controlled substance
Jason Lee Scarberry (1500 block of 3rd Street, Milton): Third offense driving on a suspended or revoked license due to driving under the influence convictions
Tasha Loraine Sellards (4700 block of Darnell Road, Huntington): Delivery of fentanyl; delivery of a controlled substance
Jesse Allen Dunfee (2100 block of 8th Avenue, Huntington): Burglary; destruction of property
Kayla E. Dunfee (4600 block of Piedmont Road, Huntington): Malicious assault
Christopher Lee Chafin (3600 block of Crane Avenue, Huntington): Burglary; petit larceny; grand larceny
Joshua Lynn Harless (South Point, Ohio): Entry of a building other than a dwelling; destruction of property; obstructing an officer
Charles Jamar Moore (1500 block of Estes Road, Louisville, Miss.): Second-degree sexual assault
Leonard Charles Hogan (600 block of 10th Street, Huntington): Burglary, petit larceny
Austin Stevens (7300 block of Deer Pen Road, Lesage): Cruelty to animals
James Louis Borrell (200 block of 5th Avenue, Huntington): Domestic battery
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.