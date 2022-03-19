Judge Gregory Howard, pictured during a drug court graduation celebration on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington, is among finalists who applied to fill a seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
HUNTINGTON — A local circuit court judge is among finalists who applied to fill a seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard Jr. was among a list of nine applicants for the vacant seat, created earlier this year by the resignation of Justice Evan Jenkins. Other applicants are C. Haley Bunn; Nicole A. Cofer; Robert J. Frank; Charles O. Lorensen; Kristina D. Raynes; James J. Rowe; Mark A. Sorsaia; and Joanna I. Tabit.
The list was released Friday by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on behalf of the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission.
Jenkins, of Huntington, announced his resignation Feb. 4 before joining a private practice in Huntington after serving nearly four years on the bench. He had been appointed to the Supreme Court in August 2018 in the midst of impeachment proceedings against some justices of the court.
Over the past 24 years, Howard has served as a legislator in the West Virginia House of Delegates, an assistant prosecutor in Cabell County and as a partner in a firm handling a variety of case types, Howard said Friday.
“I have dedicated a large portion of my professional life to public service, and to have the honor of serving on the Supreme Court would be a natural transition for me as a circuit judge,” he said.
Howard said he has filled in at the Supreme Court on a few occasions when justices have recused themselves from a case, and he enjoyed the experience.
“As the chief circuit judge in Cabell County for the last five years, my judicial philosophy has been simple — treat every lawyer and litigant with respect, be prepared for every hearing, give everyone their chance to be heard, and most importantly, be fair and impartial,” he said. “These are the same qualities I would take to the Supreme Court to serve the people of West Virginia.”
The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is expected to interview the finalists over the next few weeks before making a decision. It will be the fourth justice appointed by Justice.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
