Judge Greg Howard speaks before Cabell County Magistrate Judge Michael J. Woelfel is sworn in as the new Cabell County Circuit Court clerk on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Cabell County Courthouse in downtown Huntington.
CHARLESTON — Two circuit judges will sit on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia for one argument at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Twenty-Third Judicial Circuit (Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties) Judge Bridget M. Cohee and Sixth Judicial Circuit (Cabell County) Judge Gregory L. Howard will hear a Rule 20 Argument in Justice Holdings LLC v. Glade Springs Village Property Owners Association Inc., No. 22-0002.
Cohee is sitting in for Justice John Hutchison and Howard is sitting in for Justice William R. Wooton. Hutchison and Wooton are recused from the case.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.