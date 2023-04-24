The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210715 clerk 04.jpg
Buy Now

Judge Greg Howard speaks before Cabell County Magistrate Judge Michael J. Woelfel is sworn in as the new Cabell County Circuit Court clerk on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Cabell County Courthouse in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — Two circuit judges will sit on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia for one argument at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Twenty-Third Judicial Circuit (Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties) Judge Bridget M. Cohee and Sixth Judicial Circuit (Cabell County) Judge Gregory L. Howard will hear a Rule 20 Argument in Justice Holdings LLC v. Glade Springs Village Property Owners Association Inc., No. 22-0002.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you