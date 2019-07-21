Bradley Price Bobersky to Brad A. Curry et al., Lot 679 and part lot 680, Huntington, $168,000.
Larry L. McCoy et al. to Brittani S. Lowe, Lot 581 Part Lot 579, Huntington, $183,500.
Peter K. Shultis et al. to Charlotte Blair, Part Lot 10 Block C Southland Addition, Huntington, $37,000.
Jordan A. Sheets to Correy Seth Asebes et al., Part Lot 37-38 Parkview Subdivision, Gideon, $78,000.
Howard McGregor Hawkins et al. to David L. Click et al., Lot 2 Wallace and Bull Subdivision, Huntington, $90,000.
Bayview Loan Service LLC to Melvin Courts Sr., Lot 25 Block 173, Huntington, $7,000.
Hinson Investments LLC et al. to Devon Keith Hale, Lot 17 Part Lot 18, Huntington, $5,000.
Robert M. Ross to Karen A. Burcroff et al., Lots 7 and 9 Part Lot 8 Miller Subdivision, Huntington, $36,080.
Brandon Frazier et al. to US Bank Trust et al., Lot 10, Freeman Estates, Kyle, $118,025.64.
John Wilson et al. to Anne B. Charnock, Lots 7-8 East Highlawn Extension, Huntington, no consideration.
John Wilson et al. to Anne B. Charnock, Lot 6 East Highlawn Extension, Huntington, no consideration.
Jarmcar LLC to ARCO Properties LLC, Lot E and Lot 48 Pleasant View Addition, Huntington, $30,000.
Dona Marie Anderson et al. to Bertha Sloan, Lot 35 Ceramic Subdivision, Huntington, no consideration.
Steven Nester et al. to Christiana Trust Gsran Z LLC, Lot 1, Huntington, $3,750.
Michael Reed to David A. Chapman et al., Lot 324 and Part Lot 325 Beverly Hills, Huntington, $16,500.
Darrell Keith Bumgarner Sr. et al. to Davis Floyd Biggs, Parcel Russell Addition, Huntington, $5,000.
Maggie Beth Stone to Elizabeth H. Coffey, Lots 168 Part Lot 169 The Uplands, Huntington, $104,000.
Premier Properties LLC et al. to Huntington Hospitalist Group INC, Part Lots 1-8 Block 156, Huntington, $555,000.
NR Deed LLC et al. to Huntington Urban Renewal Authority, Part Lot 13 Union Heights, Huntington, no consideration.
Edwin A. Mott et al. to Jack Mease, Lot 13 Ricketts Place, Huntington, $158,000.
Derek A. Keith et al. to James Richey Jr. et al., Part Lots 603-606 Arlington, Huntington, $165,000.
Stephen King et al. to Karen Cadwell, Lot 30 Plat 1 Duneden, Huntington, $125,000.
Anne B. Charnock to Kathern Wilson, Lots 6-8 East Highlawn Extension, Huntington, no consideration.
Freddie H. Mayo et al. to Kimberly Ramey, Lots 6-7 Lookabill Subdivision, Huntington, $6,000.
David P. Traube et al. to Megan Boothe et al., Part Lot 4 Beverly Hills, Huntington, $97,000.
Edward J. Canterbury et al. to Michelle L. Mott, Part Lots 182-184 Plat No. 2 The Uplands, Huntington, $48,000.
Valerie Bawolek to Patricia D. Hager, Lots 87-88 Azel Meadows Subdivision No 2 Forest Hills, Huntington, $118,000.
Rodney D. Dukes to Rebecca L. Dukes, Lot 4 Part Block 134, Huntington, no consideration.
Christopher L. Carson to Robert D. Holmes Jr., Part Lot 12 Block 9 Southside Addition and Extension, Huntington, $100,000.
Trisha J. Marnix et al. to Ronald Porter et al., Part Lots 9-11 Block B Bungalow Addition, Huntington, $19,800.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 56 Azel Meadows Subdivision Forest Hills, Huntington, no consideration.