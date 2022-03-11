HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission approved Thursday entering an agreement with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on how opioid litigation funds will be spent.
Morrisey announced the proposed memorandum of understanding last month to address how possible future funds would be spent as several lawsuits inch toward settlement or trial. The goal is to make sure the money is spent on opioid crisis-related areas rather than be diverted elsewhere.
The Cabell County Commission passed the resolution to enter the agreement without discussion, having previously been informed about it by attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr., who represents the commission in a lawsuit against several opioid firms, three of which — AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health — they went to trial against with the City of Huntington over the summer.
The memorandum of understanding was formed at the directive of a multi-district litigation panel at the Supreme Court, which is overseeing dozens of cases filed against opioid firms in state court. A trial involving West Virginia and some opioid manufacturers in that case is set to start April 4.
All 54 counties that have filed suit and dozens of cities with pending lawsuits must sign off on the agreement before it comes to fruition. If enough agree, Gov. Jim Justice will be asked to call a special session of the state’s Legislature to sign off.
Dubbed the West Virginia First program, the agreement calls for the creation of a private nonprofit opioid foundation, which will consist of an 11-member board, five of whom will be appointed by Justice and confirmed by the Senate. The remaining seats will be filled by one member in six opioid regions throughout the state. Morrisey’s office will appoint an executive director with experience in health care, finance and management to run day-to-day operations.
The foundation will receive 72.5% of any settlements or judgments, and 24.5% will be allocated to local governments. The remaining 3% will be held in escrow by the state. The foundation will start with a $10 million seed fund, sourced by the state’s settlement with McKinsey and Co.
The commission was presented two allocation formulas based on opioid money the state will receive from litigation funds they will be excluded from receiving — against the “Big Three” — and funds they will receive.
For those that are included, Cabell County will receive 3.24% of funds, about $3.2 million per $100 million. The City of Huntington would receive nearly 6%, or $6 million per $100 million. Charleston would receive the highest allocation rate at 6.1%, or $6.1 million per $100 million. Smaller towns, like the Village of Barboursville, would receive 0.39%, about $396,000 per $100 million. Allocation would increase slightly for others when Cabell and Huntington were not included.
Ceredo, whose Town Council agreed to enter the memorandum earlier this week, would get 0.168%, or $167,825 per $100 million.
The commission also presented a regional map that includes Clay, Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Putnam, Mason, Mingo and Wayne counties.
How the six local regions will be structured, how the money will flow back and forth and how the state will interact with local governments also needs to be worked out. Morrisey said the regions will provide a direct stream of money that facilities and programs will receive. The money housed with the foundation will be given through need-based grant applications.
Any funds awarded to Cabell County and Huntington in its case against opioid firms — which is awaiting a decision more than 200 days after a weekslong trial wrapped up in July 2021 — are carved out of the agreement. Also carved out of the agreement are opioid settlements the state has previously reached.
The funds can be used to develop and promote substance abuse avoidance, research, innovation and education, fund law enforcement efforts and recovery, but what percentage of the funds each section would get does not exist. A needs assessment will be conducted over the next year to help determine the flow of money.