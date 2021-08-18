HUNTINGTON — In what has proved to be a learning experience for all involved, the Cabell County school district has launched a virtual learning academy, and those students had their first day of instruction Wednesday.
The all-virtual option, branded as Cabell Virtual Learning Academy (CVLA), was provided to students and families who were not comfortable returning to traditional instruction or, due to other circumstances, found that virtual school fit their lives better.
"We are a K-8 building and have kindergarten through eighth-grade teachers here and are doing live instruction. To my knowledge, we are the only county in the state doing (virtual) instruction with our own curriculum," CVLA coordinator Joe Thacker said.
Hundreds of students expressed interest in the academy and virtual teachers were making every effort to reach out to each of their assigned students before the beginning of the school year, Thacker added, but that plan was complicated by the overwhelming number of students enrolling, some who registered after the scheduled deadline for enrollment.
"It seems that as the COVID-19 numbers have climbed again, the interest in the virtual academy has grown rapidly. We are still trying to get everybody that is registered in place and make sure they have their devices," Thacker said.
He likened internet access for virtual students to a bus for traditional students in that students rely on it to get to class. Thacker's focus on day one was making sure the students had the proper devices, which are administered by the county to both virtual and traditional students, and that they had functional internet.
"The most paramount thing right now is making sure we're getting the kids online and they start to recognize who their teachers are and can start looking at content once those things are taken care of," Thacker said.
Each virtual student is still given a "home school," meaning that, officially, they are a student of whichever school district they live in but complete the curriculum through the academy.
CVLA teachers and administrators are working out of the former Highlawn Elementary School building in Huntington, using half the building that has been updated to create teaching spaces for nearly 20 virtual teachers.
For students in kindergarten through eighth grade, teachers are employed through the Cabell County school system. Students in grades 9-12 are taught through the West Virginia Learns program as high school virtual students were last year.
"We're bursting at the seams, but I'm hoping it grows even more next year and we need a new building to work out of," Thacker said.