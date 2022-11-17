HUNTINGTON — Millions of dollars in federal grants have been awarded to law enforcement departments and recovery programs in Cabell County.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson discussed the seven grants, totaling $3.4 million, with the recipients Thursday.
“We’ve got prevention — we’re trying to help people before they become addicted. We’ve got recovery, where we’re trying to help people after they suffered from addiction, trying to get them back on track,” Thompson said. “We’ve got law enforcement trying to develop leads, trying to help solve these crimes and give us better tools.”
Marshall University’s Cyber Forensics program received an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant of $1,750,000. Marshall Forensic Science Center director Jason Chute said the grant will help focus on digital improvements, adding tools and discovering gaps in the field.
Long-term residential program Recovery Point received $750,000 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance Second Chance Act grant. The grant will fund an offender re-entry program in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Kanawha Institute for Social Research and Action.
The program is provided to incarcerated males ages 18 to 45 with a history of substance use disorder or co-occuring mental illness who are considered to be low or medium risk to reoffend and want to be discharged in Cabell, Kanawha or Raleigh counties.
“(The program is) provided by a peer recovery support specialist, which is someone who has lived experience with having battled substance use disorder and have now found recovery,” Recovery Point executive director Reggie Jones said.
He said the program can last from three to six months for the client to have long-term employment and permanent housing.
A $526,000 grant by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention was awarded to Marshall University’s Opioid Affected Youth Initiative. The funding will help support the Shield Project to reduce stress for youth affected by opioid use disorder.
The Huntington Police Department received three grants for a total of $357,000 to fund equipment and recruitment techniques.
“We have to think of creative ways to recruit,” Police Chief Karl Colder said. “Any major can be a police officer. We need writers. We need good communicators. We need people who want to serve the community. … We need to recruit more women and more minorities.”
Huntington Police Lt. Steve Compton said the tools the grants will fund have been requested for decades.
“As a former (Huntington Police Department) chief and 30-year officer, I know exactly how important these grants are, and this technology,” Hank Dial, city manager for the City of Huntington, said.
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office received a $62,500 grant from Community Oriented Policing Services for de-escalation training for any law enforcement officer in the county.
