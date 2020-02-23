HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission has expressed concern about a legislative proposal that would phase out a number of personal property taxes West Virginians pay annually, potentially eliminating more than $300 million in funding to local governments statewide, including a loss of up to $28 million in Cabell County.
The joint resolution (Senate Joint Resolution 9), which advanced Friday to passage stage Monday, Feb. 24, would put a referendum on the November general election ballot to remove from the state constitution personal property taxes on manufacturing equipment, machinery and inventory, other business inventory, and on motor vehicles, moving that taxation authority to the Legislature.
A companion bill, which also advanced Friday to passage stage Monday, would raise consumer sales taxes by 0.5% and increase cigarette, other tobacco, e-cigarette and vaping taxes to make up about $200 million of that lost revenue (Senate Bill 837).
Currently, the taxes go directly to counties, school systems and municipalities, and although the resolution contains a promise to make counties “whole” by the state for the lost revenue, Cabell County officials questioned the protections.
The legislation could eliminate up to $28 million of the $84 million in property tax revenue that funds local county services — including funding to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, municipal police departments, fire service, public transportation, the health department and other county services, according to data released by the Cabell County Commission in a news release Saturday.
The resolution could also eliminate funding to Cabell County’s levies, including $3.26 million per year in funding Emergency Medical Services and $1.3 million per year to the Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA), as well as funding to volunteer fire departments and economic development.
Cabell County Commission President Nancy Cartmill said she was extremely disappointed as it appeared the West Virginia Legislature has no regard for Cabell County citizens.
“This legislation will totally destroy county government,” Cartmill said in the release. “Cabell County will lose one-third of its operating budget. It will also destroy the autonomy of local government and place it in the hands of the West Virginia Legislature.”
As drafted, it could also jeopardize $2 million in annual funding to Prestera, Cabell-Huntington Board of Health, Cabell County Senior Services and the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, as well as eliminate about $3 million to the municipalities of Huntington, Milton and Barboursville.
On Friday, an amendment by Senate Democrats to limit the proposal to just the taxes that West Virginians pay annually on their motor vehicles was rejected 17-15.
Since the joint resolution to amend the state constitution requires a two-thirds majority for adoption — 23 votes in the Senate — it could fail Monday if the 15 senators who voted for the amendment all vote against the resolution.
Senate President Mitch Carmichael said Senate Democrats are mistakenly assuming that if the personal property taxes are removed from the constitution, the Legislature will automatically eliminate all those taxes through state code.
“They are taking an expansive view that automatically, all these taxes would be reduced or eliminated, when all the resolution says is it gives the Legislature the ability to control that,” he said. “It just gives us better ability to provide tax incentives and things that are needed to grow our economy.”
County governments that would be at the forefront of the loss, however, are still questioning the resolution.
Cabell County Commissioner Jim Morgan said in a release that the legislation contains no solid plan on a revenue source to fill the newfound gaps.
“This legislation contains no binding guarantee that counties will be made whole, and also lacks a fiscally sound plan on where the replacement revenue will come from,” Morgan said. “The loss to Cabell County could be up to $28 million, which would devastate county services and school funding. Surely the folks in Charleston can come up with a better plan.”
Cabell Commissioner Kelli Sobonya noted the current state code has halted economic growth in the state, but advised the Legislature not to make changes at the expense of communities.
“As a former state legislator, I recognize that the regressive tax on inventory, machinery and equipment has stifled job growth in our state. It is evident that surrounding states do not impose such a tax on businesses and potential job creators. Thus, prosperity seems to end at the West Virginia border,” Sobonya said. “However, it is incumbent on the Legislature to ensure that any changes to our state’s tax structure are not at the peril of our counties. Counties already struggle financially. It is my hope that if this tax change moves forward, that the counties and their people are made whole.”
On Thursday, the Kanawha County Commission also objected to the proposal, saying it could cost the county and cities within an estimated $37 million a year in lost revenue.
Officials said the loss would affect law enforcement, fire service, ambulance transports and Kanawha’s public transport system, as well as the prosecuting attorney’s office, circuit clerk, county clerk and parks and recreation.
Carmichael said that while he doesn’t think Friday’s narrow rejection of the amendment is telling of what’s to come, he is uncertain whether there are enough votes to pass the resolution Monday.