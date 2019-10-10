HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library hosted a not-so-spooky Halloween edition of its weekly Toddler Time program Wednesday in Huntington.
About a dozen children, some costumed as princesses or pumpkins, huddled with their parents for a seasonal story time of haunted houses, spiders and the like, with crafts and snacks that followed.
The Cabell County Public Library hosts Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday at the main branch at 455 9th St. in downtown Huntington, geared toward children from ages infant to 7. Children’s events are held on the third floor of the building.