HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library hosted a not-so-spooky Halloween edition of its weekly Toddler Time program Wednesday in Huntington.

About a dozen children, some costumed as princesses or pumpkins, huddled with their parents for a seasonal story time of haunted houses, spiders and the like, with crafts and snacks that followed.

The Cabell County Public Library hosts Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday at the main branch at 455 9th St. in downtown Huntington, geared toward children from ages infant to 7. Children’s events are held on the third floor of the building.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.