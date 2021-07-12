HUNTINGTON — Longtime Cabell County magistrate judge Michael “Mike” J. Woelfel has resigned to become Cabell County Circuit Court clerk.
The state Supreme Court of Appeals announced his resignation Monday.
“Magistrate Woelfel’s exemplary service to Cabell County citizens for more than 18 years will serve him well in his next job as circuit clerk,” said Chief Justice Evan Jenkins in a release. “Over the years, he has proven himself to be a leader among his peers, serving as Cabell County Chief Magistrate since 2018 and, most recently, as the Magistrate Association’s President.”
Woelfel was appointed in 2003, the youngest person to be appointed magistrate in state history.
He said he became interested in the circuit clerk role after hearing of the vacancy left by Jeffrey Hood, who resigned his post on the circuit court June 20.
Hood had served as circuit clerk since Dec. 1, 2012, after being appointed to the position. He was then elected to the role in 2014 and again in January 2016.
State law outlines that the vacancy was to be filled by a majority vote of the four circuit judges. Janet Lynn McCoy, the current chief deputy clerk, served as acting circuit clerk until a successor was named.
“When there was a vacancy, I considered applying for it and I did that. And then, fortunately the judges decided to appoint me which was very humbling,” Woelfel said. “I appreciate their faith in me to be able to conduct the office.”
Woelfel, a Huntington native and graduate of Marshall University, added that both the circuit court clerk and his former magistrate role work together in the system.
He is still getting his feet on the ground in his new role, as it’s different from magistrate, but he plans to look into technology to see how the circuit clerk’s office can better serve residents and litigants in the court system.
“I appointed Mike as chief magistrate a couple of years ago and he’s done an amazing job administratively and in magistrate court. I feel confident that he will carry on that same management style in the circuit clerk’s office,” said Chief Judge Gregory Howard.
The judge added that he hopes Woelfel brings updates to the office in terms of technology through the modernization of services like e-filings and jury duty notifications.
Howard said Woelfel will be sworn in on Wednesday. He will serve until Dec. 31, 2022. An election will be held in November 2022 to select the next clerk, who will serve a six-year term starting Jan. 1, 2023.