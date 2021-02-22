HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County man was among the seven new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Sunday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of the 73-year-old man, the 160th virus death in Cabell County.
Statewide, there have been 2,261 virus-related deaths.
There were 252 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the state Sunday, for a total of 129,616.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,169), Berkeley (9,570), Boone (1,546), Braxton (769), Brooke (1,993), Cabell (7,683), Calhoun (221), Clay (370), Doddridge (464), Fayette (2,605), Gilmer (702), Grant (1,048), Greenbrier (2,374), Hampshire (1,498), Hancock (2,572), Hardy (1,259), Harrison (4,802), Jackson (1,642), Jefferson (3,575), Kanawha (11,857), Lewis (1,016), Lincoln (1,207), Logan (2,653), Marion (3,611), Marshall (2,975), Mason (1,756), McDowell (1,337), Mercer (4,154), Mineral (2,573), Mingo (2,093), Monongalia (7,778), Monroe (931), Morgan (919), Nicholas (1,160), Ohio (3,593), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (796), Pocahontas (581), Preston (2,505), Putnam (4,132), Raleigh (4,588), Randolph (2,362), Ritchie (607), Roane (489), Summers (696), Taylor (1,073), Tucker (495), Tyler (609), Upshur (1,652), Wayne (2,578), Webster (292), Wetzel (1,064), Wirt (344), Wood (6,944), Wyoming (1,717).
Cabell County reported 623 active cases Sunday, while Wayne County reported 169.
DHHR also reported that 166,186 people in West Virginia have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 269,392 have received the first dose. Both versions of the COVID-19 vaccine currently available, from Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Ohio, more than 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 953,767 and 16,816 deaths while Kentucky reported a total of 396,997 cases and 4,447 deaths.
More than 71,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 27,882,557, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 496,112 deaths related to the virus.