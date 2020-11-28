HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County man was among the six COVID-19-related deaths reported Saturday in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of a 77-year-old man, the 56th virus-related death in Cabell County.
Other deaths reported Saturday were a 72-year-old man from Wood County, 92-year-old man from Harrison County, 74-year-old woman from Hampshire County, 79-year-old man from Preston County and 87-year-old man from Preston County.
There have been 718 virus-related deaths in the state.
Statewide, there were 799 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, for a total of 45,845.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (396), Berkeley (3,081), Boone (636), Braxton (114), Brooke (625), Cabell (2,829), Calhoun (74), Clay (107), Doddridge (120), Fayette (1,131), Gilmer (202), Grant (332), Greenbrier (475), Hampshire (313), Hancock (663), Hardy (258), Harrison (1,320), Jackson (693), Jefferson (1,309), Kanawha (5,589), Lewis (236), Lincoln (416), Logan (1,034), Marion (849), Marshall (1,154), Mason (449), McDowell (620), Mercer (1,317), Mineral (1,197), Mingo (980), Monongalia (3,284), Monroe (372), Morgan (270), Nicholas (335), Ohio (1,496), Pendleton (103), Pleasants (89), Pocahontas (162), Preston (593), Putnam (1,915), Raleigh (1,538), Randolph (682), Ritchie (165), Roane (175), Summers (272), Taylor (320), Tucker (134), Tyler (138), Upshur (494), Wayne (1,000), Webster (66), Wetzel (403), Wirt (109), Wood (2,493) and Wyoming (718).
There were 1,067 active cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County on Saturday, while Wayne County reported 250 active cases.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with patients’ ages ranging from 1 to 90. There have been 1,033 cases reported in Boyd County this month, with a total 1,791 reported since the pandemic began.
Statewide, there were 2,437 new cases reported, for a total of 174,182, and 14 new deaths, for a total of 1,885. There are 1,722 people in the state hospitalized because of the virus, with 408 in ICU and 220 on a ventilator.
In Ohio, the state surpassed 400,000 total cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 406,703 cases being reported since the start of the pandemic. There have been 6,378 virus-related deaths in the state.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported 28 new cases Saturday, with patients’ ages ranging from 15 months to 71 years old. There have been 2,239 total cases in the county, with 40 deaths.
More than 176,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, for a total of 12,999,664, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 263,956 deaths related to the virus.