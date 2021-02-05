HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County man was among the 20 new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Friday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of the 72-year-old man, the 149th virus-related death for Cabell County.
A 60-year-old man and 66-year-old man, both from Mason County, and two 86-year-old women from Putnam County were also included in the deaths reported Friday. The state has recorded 2,100 total deaths related to the virus.
There were 597 new cases reported statewide, for a total of 123,641.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,138), Berkeley (9,127), Boone (1,473), Braxton (752), Brooke (1,932), Cabell (7,256), Calhoun (215), Clay (360), Doddridge (421), Fayette (2,468), Gilmer (658), Grant (1,010), Greenbrier (2,301), Hampshire (1,421), Hancock (2,521), Hardy (1,234), Harrison (4,570), Jackson (1,591), Jefferson (3,394), Kanawha (11,311), Lewis (894), Lincoln (1,147), Logan (2,514), Marion (3,455), Marshall (2,874), Mason (1,700), McDowell (1,285), Mercer (3,977), Mineral (2,521), Mingo (1,976), Monongalia (7,262), Monroe (899), Morgan (881), Nicholas (1,080), Ohio (3,438), Pendleton (595), Pleasants (777), Pocahontas (564), Preston (2,452), Putnam (3,925), Raleigh (4,283), Randolph (2,252), Ritchie (573), Roane (472), Summers (681), Taylor (1,036), Tucker (475), Tyler (585), Upshur (1,551), Wayne (2,447), Webster (271), Wetzel (1,023), Wirt (331), Wood (6,643) and Wyoming (1,649).
In Kentucky, the rate of positive coronavirus tests dropped Friday to its lowest point in more than a month, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.
The positivity rate was 8.16%, the lowest since Dec. 28, Beshear said in a news release. The figure was below 9% for the eighth straight day.
Beshear reported 2,261 new cases and 50 deaths. A total of 3,971 people have died from the virus in Kentucky since the pandemic began.
With the Super Bowl approaching Sunday, Beshear urged people to keep gatherings small and safe.
In Boyd County, 23 new cases were reported, for a total of 4,317, with patients’ ages ranging from 15 to 76. There was also one virus-related death reported — a 59-year-old man — for a total of 60 in the county.
In Ohio, more than 3,600 new cases were reported statewide, for a total of 914,530, and 62 deaths, for a total of 11,571.