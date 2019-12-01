Brian Russell Shope and Anna Marie Toler

Larry Robert Layman and Jamie Danielle Farmer

Rodney Scott Miller Jr. and Kimberly Nicole Murdock

Andrew David Hines and Megan Marie O’Neil

Andrew Michael Cooper and Kristina Cheryl Barr

Abdelrahman Ibrahim Abughali and Regan Tiffany Sites

Benjamin Thomas Fulks and Allison Brooke Riley

Robert Joseph Reynolds II and Rhianna Brooke Sowards

Nicholas Addison Vassar and Shelby Lynne Peterson

Gregory Trevor Burns and Kayla Renee Hager

Keith Donald Chapman and Kimberly Dawn Shockley

George Franklin Hagley and Sheila R. Marnix

Gregory Howard Meade and Katelyn Renea Brumfield

David Braden Booth and Isabella Maree Vance

Jarod Lee Smith and Christie Lee Stanley

Eddie Lee McDaniels and Jamie Chastity Lowrimore

Jonathan Patrick Perry and Devin Renee Sonnenscein

Noah Franklin Thacker and Donna Joy Woods

Brandon Michael Eads and Ashley Nicole McClanahan

Christopher Edward Brown and Susan Michele Kouns

Derrick Alan Pack and Kayla Danielle Gibson

