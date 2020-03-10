HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Medical Society will conduct its monthly dinner program Thursday, March 12, at Guyan Country Club.

The reception will start at 6:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner starting at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. C. Stephen Woolums. The title of the program is “Artificial Lifestyle Leads to Artificial Illness.”

Woolums has more than 23 years of experience in medical care, specializing in urology. He graduated with honors from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and currently practices medicine at Huntington Internal Medicine Group.

The dinner is open to all CCMS members and their guests. RSVP by email to Elizabeth Jenkins, RN, at CabellCoMedicalSociety@gmail.com.

