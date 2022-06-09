HUNTINGTON — While several months are still on the calendar before local children will dress up in Halloween costumes, officials are planning ahead.
The Cabell County Commission set its trick-or-treat hours for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, during its meeting Thursday. This means the activity will fall on the official Halloween date.
The vote was unanimous. The county’s time is rain or shine.
Before the vote, Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said she spoke with other local officials about setting the date for trick-or-treat for the same time and date.
“There’s not much other choice this year,” said Commission President Jim Morgan. “Halloween’s on Monday. You back up, you’re on Sunday night. You back up, you’re on Saturday, football someplace.”
Commissioner Caleb Gibson said that as a parent, he felt trick-or-treat should always be on Halloween.
“It’s just too hard to do it different days, I think. If we always know it’s going to be the 31st — I mean, they do that other places around the country. I don’t know why we can’t always do it that way here,” he said.
Milton City Clerk Susan Elliott said the city’s times would also be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said the village has scheduled trick-or-treat at the same date and time. He added that Barboursville plans to keep that date in the future.
The City of Huntington will join the county and other municipalities in setting trick-or-treat for the same date and time. City Communications Director Bryan Chambers said Mayor Steve Williams has held discussions about the date with the commissioners and the mayors of Barboursville and Milton.
Marshall University’s Homecoming game is Saturday, Oct. 29. The football team will play Coastal Carolina. The game time is not set until 12 days prior.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
