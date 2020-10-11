HUNTINGTON — With 988 confirmed cases as of Sunday, Cabell County is nearing the 1,000 mark.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 326 active cases Sunday. Due to increased spread, the health department is offering additional testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, outside of the health department at 703 7th Ave., Huntington.
In Wayne County, the health department reported 429 confirmed cases Sunday including 43 active.
Statewide in West Virginia, there were 215 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, for a total of 18,128. There was also one new deaths — a 71-year-old woman from Kanawha County — for a total of 382 deaths related to the virus.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (139), Berkeley (1,222), Boone (268), Braxton (20), Brooke (137), Cabell (1004), Calhoun (30), Clay (49), Doddridge (51), Fayette (691), Gilmer (51), Grant (174), Greenbrier (140), Hampshire (117), Hancock (172), Hardy (99), Harrison (528), Jackson (316), Jefferson (476), Kanawha (3,099), Lewis (48), Lincoln (198), Logan (686), Marion (322), Marshall (205), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (467), Mineral (183), Mingo (441), Monongalia (2,157), Monroe (169), Morgan (74), Nicholas (142), Ohio (414), Pendleton (57), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (707), Raleigh (608), Randolph (321), Ritchie (19), Roane (70), Summers (63), Taylor (151), Tucker (47), Tyler (22), Upshur (179), Wayne (438), Webster (13), Wetzel (69), Wirt (20), Wood (411), Wyoming (137).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 13 new positive cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 11 to 67 (four of whom are children). There have been 811 cases reported in the county, with 709 out of isolation and 24 deaths. Ten are currently in the hospital with four in ICU.
Statewide, there were 168,749 total cases as of 2 p.m. Sunday, with 4,999 deaths related to the virus.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his family were potentially exposed to the virus Saturday after a member of his security detail drove with the family and then learned of a positive test later in the day. The family is quarantining, even though they have negative test results so far.
Statewide, there were 852 new cases, for a total of 80,292. The new cases included 90 children 18 and younger, one of whom is just 23 days old. There were also three new deaths for a total of 1,252.
More than 53,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 7,694,865, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 213,614 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.