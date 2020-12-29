HUNTINGTON — Cabell County recorded two more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of virus-related deaths to 97.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old man and 80-year-old woman, both from Cabell County, as being among the 21 new deaths announced Tuesday.
Among the other deaths reported was a 91-year-old man from Putnam County. There have been 1,284 virus-related deaths in the state.
Statewide, there were 1,337 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, for a total of 82,773.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (710), Berkeley (6,045), Boone (1,031), Braxton (276), Brooke (1,357), Cabell (5,034), Calhoun (127), Clay (252), Doddridge (238), Fayette (1,689), Gilmer (386), Grant (748), Greenbrier (1,391), Hampshire (943), Hancock (1,801), Hardy (751), Harrison (2,844), Jackson (1,129), Jefferson (2,282), Kanawha (8,425), Lewis (486), Lincoln (729), Logan (1,598), Marion (1,725), Marshall (1,960), Mason (992), McDowell (932), Mercer (2,669), Mineral (2,067), Mingo (1,398), Monongalia (5,173), Monroe (613), Morgan (632), Nicholas (636), Ohio (2,452), Pendleton (283), Pleasants (556), Pocahontas (344), Preston (1,612), Putnam (2,898), Raleigh (2,609), Randolph (1,104), Ritchie (330), Roane (290), Summers (418), Taylor (667), Tucker (312), Tyler (346), Upshur (870), Wayne (1,656), Webster (143), Wetzel (671), Wirt (213), Wood (4,814) and Wyoming (1,116).
Cabell County reported 1,921 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while Wayne County reported 300 active cases.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 3,560. Patients’ ages ranged from 10 to 85. Statewide, more than 7,500 new cases were reported, for a total of 682,570, and 151 new deaths, for a total of 8,722.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 62 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,984. Patients’ ages ranged from 5 to 93, with one 81-year-old woman hospitalized.
Statewide, Gov. Andy Beshear implored residents to avoid large New Year’s Eve gatherings, calling it a small sacrifice to slow the spread of the coronavirus as he announced nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 31 more virus-related deaths Tuesday.
The governor also announced two new vaccine allocations that will deliver 53,700 more doses to Kentucky for the week of Jan. 4.
Beshear also said he’s extending his statewide mask mandate, calling the use of facial coverings “one of the most powerful tools to fight this virus.” The mandate will be renewed again Jan. 2 for another 30 days, the Democratic governor said.
Beshear reported 2,990 more virus cases statewide, for a total of 261,492, but insisted that Kentucky has stopped the “exponential growth” from the most recent virus surge. But he warned that the situation is “very fragile” and actions during the New Year’s holiday could “change success into failure.”
Beshear urged people to keep their New Year’s celebrations small in response to the public health threat.
“Remember, going to a big party, hosting a big party, going to any gathering where you’re going to take your masks off will spread this virus,” Beshear said during a news conference.
The latest report of coronavirus-related deaths included people ranging in ages from 33 to 101. It raised the statewide death total to at least 2,594 since the pandemic began, the governor said.
More than 1,600 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 380 in intensive care, Beshear said. The statewide rate for positive tests was 8.41%, up from the prior day.
Meanwhile, the next shipments of vaccines arriving in early January will be used to continue immunizing residents and staff in long-term care facilities along with front-line health care workers.
Beshear said Monday that he hopes to begin the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations — targeting emergency responders, educators and people 70 and older — at the start of February.
Nearly 177,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, for a total of 19,232,843, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 334,029 deaths related to the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.