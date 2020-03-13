HUNTINGTON — Cabell County agencies are operating under an emergency incident command structure in preparation for the COVID-19 coronavirus hitting West Virginia, which so far has no confirmed cases as of Thursday.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, spoke during a Cabell County Commission meeting Thursday, explaining how the county is preparing for the virus.
The county activated its emergency health operations on March 2, the same day the state Bureau for Public Health activated similar operations, he said.
As a result, the county’s health department has established a “joint information center.” The agencies include Mountain Health Network, Marshall University, Marshall Health, Cabell County Schools, Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, Cabell County 911 and the City of Huntington.
“When we put out a public announcement, we share that among all of the agencies so that we are talking not necessarily in one voice, but we are on one message and that is the protection of our citizens,” Kilkenny said.
The agencies have been in constant communication to understand the rapidly evolving situation, he said. As the United States surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus, West Virginia has yet to have one.
Eight tests have been arranged and seven have come back negative as of Wednesday, with results for one pending. All surrounding states have at least one confirmation of the virus, and Kilkenny said previously it wasn’t a matter of if but when West Virginia will start seeing its own.
The best ways to protect against the virus are non-pharmaceutical interventions because there are no known medicines or vaccines to slow or stop the public health threat, he said.
He urged people to wash their hands frequently and for up to 20 seconds at a time. Hand sanitizer can also kill the virus, he said.
“Make sure to avoid touching the nose, eyes and mouth and we use cough etiquette, which is to cough into your elbow or tissue and throw the tissue away when you are finished,” he said. “Stay home when you are sick. Those are really, really important aspects right now.”
The county is planning for the possibility of more dramatic interventions, which could include social distancing and the reduction of public gatherings, he said. Any cancellation of public schools would be made on a preventative basis and not a reactive basis.
“If schools close — and I don’t mean to speak for the superintendent, but we’ve had this conversation — it will be a strategic move in order to protect those children and stop the spread of this disease,” he said. “It will not be a reactive move based on any other factor that will not help us.”
Kilkenny urged people to look after their elderly neighbors and family members, who are particularly vulnerable to the disease. The goal is social distancing, not social isolation, he said.
Cabell County Commissioner Jim Morgan said the Cabell County Community Services Organization has made plans to deliver non-perishable food items to the elderly enrolled in its services. This would be in the event that hot meals could no longer be delivered because of a shortage of drivers or cooks.
Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry said there will be a class March 16 at the Tri-State Fire School that is open to all county first responders about how to be prepared for the virus.