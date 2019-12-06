HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission has officially paid off its bills to the state Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority after years of struggling to overcome debt associated with the Western Regional Jail.
The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office sent commissioners a letter in March requesting they submit a plan to pay off $1.6 million in debt for Cabell County prisoners housed in the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Commission President Nancy Cartmill announced at a March meeting the $1 million the county received from Cabell Huntington Hospital earlier this year would be applied to that debt.
County administrator Beth Thompson said the most recent invoice to the State Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority went into the mail this week and the county has paid off its arrearage, which is an amount of money owed and should have been paid earlier.
In November 2018, commissioners approved a deal with Cabell Huntington Hospital that saw them give up the county’s right to name three people to the hospital’s 18-member board of directors in exchange for $1 million. The county received the money after Huntington City Council approved a similar deal in January.
Money from the hospital deal came without restrictions and Cartmill said the money would be best applied to taking care of the jail bill debt.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said the jail bill has been a problem for many counties since the state switched over to the regional jail system in the 1980s.
“The way that this regional jail system has been set up has taken away the decision-making authority from the county, yet the county gets the bill and none of the decisions that come with that,” she said.
Sobonya said moving forward, counties need to focus on the root issues for people being placed in the jails, which is often drugs. She hopes a pilot program for drug rehabilitation at the Western Regional Jail will get more people into treatment and away from the cycle of incarceration. For each inmate in the pilot program, the state will pick up the cost of that inmate, alleviating the county’s cost.
Cabell County has struggled for years to conquer its regional jail bill, which reached as high as $3 million in 2013. By the end of fiscal year 2016-17, the county was facing a jail bill of $2.8 million while on the hook for rising health care costs and an overall decrease in revenue.
The commission had implemented 10% across-the-board budget cuts before facing a lawsuit from five of the county’s elected officials. The lawsuit was eventually settled and resulted in the commission adding $60,000 to the prosecuting attorney’s budget.
Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Mason and Putnam counties are each responsible for paying for their county’s residents at Western Regional Jail since the facility opened in 2003. Cabell County is currently charged a rate of $48.25 per day per prisoner.
Commissioners in multiple counties have long argued the state or arresting agencies should take on more financial responsibility to operate the state’s 10 regional jails.
In 2007, the state Supreme Court ruled Cabell County could not see relief in paying its regional jail bill. The decision struck down a ruling by a Cabell County Circuit Court judge who previously ordered the lowering of fees that the county was charged per day per prisoner.
The Supreme Court ruled the trial judge did not have the authority to lower the fees, while also noting the fees imposed on the counties created “greater burdens than their revenues justify.”