The Cabell County vital statistics department in the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington has two Kardex Remstar Lektrievers. The voter’s registration office also has one of these pieces of filing equipment.
The Cabell County probate office’s new Kardex Remstar Lektriever arrives at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington on Monday.
Photos courtesy of the Cabell County Clerk’s Office
Courtesy of the Cabell County Clerk's Office
HUNTINGTON — The probate office in the Cabell County Courthouse received a new piece of filing equipment on Monday morning.
The office received a Kardex Remstar Lektreiver automated filing cabinet that had been purchased through a state budget revision. The new filing equipment is expected to free up space, make retrieving files more expedient and convenient and give the office the ability to keep all of its files within one space.
