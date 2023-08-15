The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The probate office in the Cabell County Courthouse received a new piece of filing equipment on Monday morning.

The office received a Kardex Remstar Lektreiver automated filing cabinet that had been purchased through a state budget revision. The new filing equipment is expected to free up space, make retrieving files more expedient and convenient and give the office the ability to keep all of its files within one space.

