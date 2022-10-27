HUNTINGTON — Cabell County is continuing to seek funds to digitize court records.
The County Commission also approved a resolution for the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office to apply for a $30,000 West Virginia Records Management and Preservation Board Grant to digitize older court records during its Thursday meeting.
County administrator Beth Thompson said that grant is the same one the commission approved the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s Office to apply for in the amount of $15,219 to also digitize court records.
“We can have more than one application for this particular grant per county,” she said.
After all commissioners voted in favor, Commission President Jim Morgan added that he hoped the county was successful in getting the grant.
According to a copy of the grant application, the goal is to “address long-term storage of documents related to criminal cases in Cabell County” that are maintained by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. With the grant, paper files will be digitized. The project is estimated to take a full fiscal year. Files from criminal cases from 1991 to present day are included.
In other business, the commission signed documents Thursday to complete the trustee re-designation of the Grand Patrician Resort project in Milton. During its previous meeting, the commission approved Huntington National Bank as the successor trustee in the Grand Patrician Resort tax increment financing district.
The commission is seeking a grant and special projects director. During Thursday’s meeting, it approved an advertisement for the position. According to the job description, the employee would prepare grant proposals to secure funds for ongoing or special projects.
Tosha Pelfrey, the board president of the Huntington Children’s Museum, gave the commission an update on progress in the museum’s West End property during public comments. She thanked the county for its recent $25,000 contribution to the project from American Rescue Plan Act funds. Pelfrey said most demolition at the former Shoney’s restaurant and a roof leak has been repaired. The museum has hired Edward Tucker Architects to create a model.
“We think it’s going to be a great space for families and a space for children,” she said.
Also during public comments, Andy Blackwood, whose family owns a farm annexed by Milton a few years ago, requested that the commission consider revoking the annexation. Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said the commission must look at the state code to figure out its options.
Commissioners tabled a proclamation that recognized the week of Nov. 13-19 as National Nurse Practitioner Week and moved it to the Nov. 10 meeting. Nurses could not be present Thursday to accept the proclamation.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.