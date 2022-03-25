In that time, Rule hardly missed a day, she said. One task that she is excited to leave behind is setting security alarms. But she won’t be completely finished with the library just yet.
“I’m still going to be rather busy during the next month because it’s going to take us through April to get the library at Barboursville moved,” Rule said.
Tentatively, the current Barboursville Public Library is set to close the last week of April. On May 12, a dedication at the new site will be held.
Breana Roach Bowen will transition to Rule’s current role April 1. The Cabell County Public Library Board announced the decision at the end of last year. Rule said she is delighted to leave the library in Bowen’s hands.
“We have a wonderful staff here. They have just excelled in so many areas,” Rule said.
Rule’s leadership has touched many of the staff members at the library, Bowen said.
“She’s been a boss, a mentor, a friend. We’re going to miss her tremendously. … She’s someone who holds your hand in moments of tragedy and chaos and sadness and celebrates you in triumphs, and she’s going to be greatly missed,” Bowen said.
During the retirement party, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams proclaimed Friday as Judy K. Rule Day in the city. He said Rule’s innovation in her career has grown the library into the state it is today. Some hallmarks of her career include leading efforts to build new libraries throughout the county and the Cabell County Public Library’s recognition as a National Medal Winner for Library Service last year.
“She does have a very appropriate name for who she is because I think we can all agree, Judy does rule,” Williams said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
