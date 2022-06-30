Seven-year-old Averi Hayes hunts for Easter eggs at the Cabell County Public Library in downtown Huntington in this file photo. Beginning Friday, the library will no longer charge overdue fines for checked-out materials.
HUNTINGTON — Forgot to return a library book by the due date? Patrons will soon not have overdue fees.
The Cabell County Public Library announced Wednesday that effective Friday, July 1, users will no longer be charged overdue fines for checked-out materials. According to a news release, the library is “thrilled to be following the practice of many libraries across the country by removing this potential barrier to library services.”
“We are thrilled to offer our users the opportunity to check out library materials without the fear of incurring late fees,” library Director Breana Bowen said in the release. “We are committed to leveling opportunities for all customers.”
If an item is long overdue, it will be considered lost and will accrue a replacement fee, the release said.
The library has a 21-day checkout period and an item has 21 more days before it is considered lost. Patrons can renew an item and will not be charged when they return it. Charges will also be issued for damaged materials returned.
“This system ensures library materials remain in circulation while also releasing customers from the burden of overdue fines,” the release said. “The library will also continue to charge for returned damaged materials.”
The American Library Association passed a resolution in 2019 that cited evidence that eliminating fines can increase library card sign-ups and use of libraries. Fines are a form of “social inequity,” the resolution said. The American Library Association encouraged libraries to actively “move toward eliminating them.”
Across the nation, libraries are going fine-free, which has resulted in a high return of materials and library users, the release said.
According to the Borrower Guidelines on the Cabell County Public Library’s website, the fine for overdue items of all types was 10 cents per day up to $5 total.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
