HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library hosted kickoff events for its summer reading programs on Monday.
Children of all ages were invited to the picnic shelter at Ritter Park for games, prizes and a chance to sign up for the summer reading program. The West Huntington branch also hosted a kickoff event Monday.
This year’s program is called “Oceans of Possibilities,” and will feature discussions about water elements and ocean wildlife. The youth reading program is for babies through young adults and will feature a pool party at the end of the summer.
The library is also hosting an adult summer reading program, which will conclude with an online gift card drawing in August.
“It’s just a way for us to encourage reading over the summer and foster a love of reading for all ages,” Library Director Breana Bowen said.
According to Bowen, the adult program will include a series of author visits and a new event in which individuals from different backgrounds will have discussions that break stereotypes and promote diversity in perspectives.
The kids’ program will have craft and story hours, a cartooning event and live animal shows. Bowen said they are also planning on having a SpongeBob SquarePants program in accordance with the undersea theme.
“We just get so excited, not only to see people enjoying the library and the library programs, but also just to see our community support the libraries,” Bowen said. “That always puts a smile on our face.”
Bowen said the summer reading program is part of a nationwide initiative to encourage reading over the summer and combat the “summer slide.” She said kids will often lose reading skills when they are away from school, and the summer reading program is a way for them to stay on target for their grade level.
“Statistics show that kids, when they’re not reading and they’re not in that environment every day, that they lose those crucial skills needed to be successful academically,” Bowen said. “For the library, the way for us to help fill that void, we offer incentives for children to read — really cool programs that are not only fun, but they’re educational.”
Bowen said participants will track their own reading and fill out reading logs for the library to see their progress. She said there is not a “competition” between readers, but there will be raffles for individuals to participate in based on how many books or pages they have completed.
“The staff here has created some wonderful, absolutely beautiful programs, and like I said, they’re all fun, they’re all educational. We just really hope the community enjoys what the staff have put together for everyone,” Bowen said.
Readers can sign up for either summer reading program on the homepage of the Cabell County Library website. For more information and a schedule of program events, pick up a newsletter at any Western Counties Regional Library location or call 304-528-5700.
Program updates will also be shared on the Cabell County Public Library Facebook page.