HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library is making progress in funding for its proposed new Barboursville branch.
At a meeting Thursday, Cabell County Public Library Director Judy Rule provided an update to Cabell County commissioners regarding a $4.65 million bond to possibly be financed through the county building commission.
Because the library itself cannot borrow money, John Stump, bond counsel at Steptoe and Johnson, said the building commission would be the appropriate entity to handle the bond issuance.
“Fundamentally, the important question is, ‘Is there any obligation on the county or the county commission, or the building commission for that matter, to make payments on a leased revenue bond?’ And the answer is no,” Stump told commissioners. “The bonds are secured solely from leased payments by the library to the building commission that are assigned to the bond holder. You have no financial obligation to make these payments, and the purchasers of the bonds understand that.”
The total cost of the project, which would relocate the Barboursville library to the corner of Hockenberry Lane and Central Avenue, is around $6 million.
Rule said she and other officials assisting in the financial realm of the proposal believe the library is in good shape to pay down the bond in under 15 years.
Stump said because it is a “draw down loan,” the library could also end up borrowing less money than originally intended.
“I’m hoping that we don’t have to borrow the entire $4.5 million, we have several possibilities out there now to bring money in that may result in our not borrowing the entire amount,” Rule said. “That’s one of the things we said for the loan is that we can pay it off faster than 15 years and we don’t have to borrow the entire amount, we’ll just draw down as we need.”
The proposals will be sent to banks throughout the county, state and out-of-state who will do their own credit analysis of the library once the building commission approves the project.
The current Barboursville branch, located at 728 Main St., is the most visited branch in the county but does not accommodate for the growth it’s seeing in patron or facility needs.
Commissioners also passed three resolutions Thursday morning to consolidate several precincts in the area to accommodate for fewer poll workers in the upcoming elections.
Voters in precincts 21 and 23 who previously voted at Fairfield East Community Center will now cast their ballots at precinct 28’s location, Grace Fellowship Church at 530 Roby Road in Huntington.
For those in precincts 63 and 64 who voted at Milton Baptist Church, the new location is Milton Middle School at 1 Panther Trail in Milton, which also accommodates precincts 61 and 65.
Commissioners also approved precinct 8’s location, Woodlands Retirement Community, to be moved to precinct 4 at the Museum of Radio and Technology at 1640 Florence Ave. in Huntington.
These changes will be in effect when residents have a chance to get back to the polls on Saturday, Aug. 22 for the Cabell County school bond election.