HUNTINGTON — For the first time in more than a year, Cabell County has been designated as “green” on maps determining the risk and spread of the coronavirus.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department on Friday said the county had been given the green designation on both the West Virginia County Alert System map and the national COVID-19 Risk Levels map published by Brown University.
“This is very encouraging as it shows that the mitigation efforts we have made as a community are working and the transmission of COVID-19 in our community is low,” officials said in a news release from the health department.
The health department on Friday reported 61 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 178 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
In early January, the county was reporting more than 2,000 active cases a day.
As of Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources reported that Cabell County had recorded a total of 8,871 cases of the virus.
Though transmission of the virus is currently low, health department officials said there are still things the community should do.
“Vaccination is still the best way to protect yourself and those you love from COVID-19,” the release said. “It is crucial, as variants of the virus continue to develop, that our vaccination rates increase to protect the community from further spread of these variants.”
People 12 years old and older are eligible for the vaccine in West Virginia.
Vaccines are available at the COVID-19 Vaccine Center, which on Tuesday, June 29, will move from its current site at the Huntington Mall to the storefront next to Best Buy, 6 Huntington Mall Road. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Other vaccine clinics in the county include the A.D. Lewis Community Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and the drive-thru clinic at the Centennial Fire Station on 7th Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Both clinics are in Huntington.
The health department also can host vaccine clinics at businesses, churches and community centers.
For more information about vaccine availability, visit cabellhealth.org or call the COVID-19 hotline at 304-526-3383.