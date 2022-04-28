ONA — The Cabell County Board of Education announced its selections for teacher and service employee of the year Thursday during a ceremony at Cabell Midland High School.
Hugh Roberts from the Cabell County Career Technology Center was chosen as the Teacher of the Year, and Sonya Fraley from Hite-Saunders Elementary School was recognized as the Service Personnel of the Year.
Roberts is the carpentry instructor at the Cabell County Career Technology Center and has more than 20 years of experience in his field. Roberts said he was honored to be recognized as the Teacher of the Year and is grateful for his students and for the chance to teach them.
“I just want to say thank you to all of my students because that’s what this is all about,” he said. “My favorite part is just seeing the kids when they ‘get it.’ Some of them take longer than others, but being there when they get it, when they figure something out, that’s the most important part of my job.”
Personnel manager Debbie Smith said Roberts has had multiple leadership roles during his time in Cabell County schools and has received a variety of awards. Roberts has also been involved in community projects with Habitat for Humanity, the Christian Builders organization and Wayne County work camps.
Sonya Fraley is a secretary at Hite-Saunders Elementary and was described as the elementary school’s “best friend and greatest advocate” by her principal, Brenda Horne.
Fraley has worked in Cabell County schools for 15 years, 10 of those spent at Hite-Saunders, and said she loves watching students grow and helping prepare them for middle school.
“My favorite part of the job is actually seeing the kids. I’m just goofy with them and we have a good time, but they also know they need to behave,” she said. “I’ve got kids that will come in and scare me a little bit and we joke around, and some days I have kids that come in and hug me and tell me that’s all they needed. I just love being around them.”
Roberts and Fraley will go on to represent Cabell County in the West Virginia Teacher of the Year and Service Personnel of the Year competitions later this year.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said Roberts and Fraley are beacons of light and are great representatives of the hard work put in by Cabell County Schools employees, along with the other finalists.
“Each of these finalists have one thing in common — they continually go above and beyond and they don’t allow their job title to define the limitations of what they can do for their school, their co-workers and their students,” Saxe said.
Other finalists for Teacher of the Year were Courtney Cook, Altizer Elementary; Brendi Nibert, Nichols Elementary; Mary Phillips, Cabell Midland High School; and Sheri Vanmeter, Milton Elementary.
Other finalists for Service Personnel of the Year were Michael Holley, Ona Elementary custodian; Cathy Jarrell, Cabell County Career Technology Center financial secretary; Deidra Samson Jenkins, Guyandotte Elementary secretary; and Matthew Norris, Milton Middle custodian.
Each finalist received $500, and the winners received $1,000.