HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has reached another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county has recorded its 400th death related to the virus, according to numbers released by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department on Thursday.
Cabell County topped 100 virus-related deaths in December 2020, less than one year into the pandemic. The 200th death was recorded in September 2021, with the 300th death being recorded this past January.
The 400 deaths in Cabell County are part of the 7,261 COVID-19 deaths reported across West Virginia since the pandemic began.
“Each death of a West Virginian is a loss if felt by all,” Bill J. Crouch, the cabinet secretary for the state Department of Health and Human Resources, said in a news release. “As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we encourage all residents to recognize the continued need for COVID vaccines and boosters.”
The community transmission level of COVID-19 remains high in Cabell County, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There were 151 active cases in the county Thursday, with most cases affecting people ages 31-40.
According to its website, the CDC determines community levels by reviewing three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days; the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
With a high level of community transmission, the CDC recommends people wear a mask indoors in public spaces.
The CDC’s community transmission levels are comprised of three levels — low, medium and high. The CDC updates county transmission levels every Thursday.
The DHHR recommends that West Virginians who are 6 months old and older get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19. Second booster shots for those who are 50 and older who are more than four months from their first booster are also recommended, as well as for individuals over 12 years old who may be immunocompromised.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
