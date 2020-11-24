HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has recorded another death related to COVID-19.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Tuesday confirmed the death of a 78-year-old woman, the 51st virus-related death for Cabell County.
DHHR also confirmed the death of a 94-year-old man from Wayne County, the 15th virus-related death for that county.
They were among the 15 new virus-related deaths reported by the state Tuesday, bringing West Virginia’s total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 682.
Other deaths reported were a 70-year-old man from Fayette County, 80-year-old man from Mineral County, 74-year-old woman from Marshall County, 90-year-old woman from Mineral County, 35-year-old woman from Ohio County, 84-year-old woman from Marion County, 87-year-old woman from Wood County, 92-year-old woman from Ritchie County, 79-year-old man from Wood County, 70-year-old woman from Kanawha County, 81-year-old man from Kanawha County, 70-year-old man from Mineral County and 83-year-old man from Mingo County.
There were also 969 new cases reported, for a total of 42,083, with 1,048,077 total laboratory results received.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (357), Berkeley (2,799), Boone (593), Braxton (103), Brooke (566), Cabell (2,640), Calhoun (62), Clay (107), Doddridge (114), Fayette (1,065), Gilmer (192), Grant (307), Greenbrier (412), Hampshire (288), Hancock (569), Hardy (212), Harrison (1,156), Jackson (667), Jefferson (1,206), Kanawha (5,316), Lewis (226), Lincoln (385), Logan (1,006), Marion (757), Marshall (1,070), Mason (367), McDowell (585), Mercer (1,252), Mineral (1,028), Mingo (939), Monongalia (3,107), Monroe (342), Morgan (238), Nicholas (309), Ohio (1,357), Pendleton (100), Pleasants (76), Pocahontas (107), Preston (479), Putnam (1,710), Raleigh (1,441), Randolph (646), Ritchie (133), Roane (152), Summers (260), Taylor (279), Tucker (112), Tyler (127), Upshur (454), Wayne (930), Webster (54), Wetzel (378), Wirt (92), Wood (2,236) and Wyoming (618).
Cabell County had 1,008 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while Wayne County had 198 active cases.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 2,121. Patients’ ages ranged from 15 to 88. There were also two virus-related deaths reported, for a total of 39.
Statewide, more than 8,600 new cases were reported, for a total of 371,908, with 6,118 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with patients’ ages ranging from 5 months to 93 years old. The county has reported a total of 1,646 cases, with 888 of those confirmed this month. There was also one new virus-related death reported, for a total of 27.
Statewide, 2,690 new cases were reported, for a total of 162,838, and 17 new deaths, for a total of 1,809. There are 1,658 people hospitalized in the state because of the virus, with 390 in ICU and 207 on a ventilator.
More than 157,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, for a total of 12,333,452, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 257,016 deaths related to the virus.