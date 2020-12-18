HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has recorded its 78th death related to COVID-19.
On Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of an 80-year-old man from Cabell County. He was among the 20 new virus-related deaths reported Friday, for a total of 1,091 in the state. There were also 1,266 new cases of COVID-19 reported, for a total of 69,751.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (591), Berkeley (4,981), Boone (873), Braxton (205), Brooke (1,097), Cabell (4,306), Calhoun (115), Clay (222), Doddridge (190), Fayette (1,448), Gilmer (267), Grant (636), Greenbrier (1066), Hampshire (753), Hancock (1,477), Hardy (585), Harrison (2,269), Jackson (973), Jefferson (1,990), Kanawha (7,503), Lewis (383), Lincoln (617), Logan (1,322), Marion (1,382), Marshall (1,741), Mason (872), McDowell (786), Mercer (2,060), Mineral (1,961), Mingo (1,186), Monongalia (4,512), Monroe (516), Morgan (518), Nicholas (538), Ohio (2,137), Pendleton (209), Pleasants (234), Pocahontas (309), Preston (1,237), Putnam (2,580), Raleigh (2,236), Randolph (977), Ritchie (277), Roane (253), Summers (346), Taylor (537), Tucker (255), Tyler (260), Upshur (683), Wayne (1,442), Webster (118), Wetzel (562), Wirt (170), Wood (3,993) and Wyoming (995).
Cabell County reported 1,669 active cases Friday, while Wayne County reported 330.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with patients’ ages ranging from 9 to 82. The county has reported a total of 3,145 cases, with 42 deaths.
On the state level, Ohio’s supply of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will be less in the second full week of delivery than initial estimates, the Department of Health said Friday.
Previous estimates were about 123,000 doses, while the current allocation is actually 70,200 doses, said Melanie Amato, a Health Department spokesperson.
The “allocation for the second Pfizer shipment was lower than previously estimated by our federal partners,” Amato said. Ohio received around 98,000 vaccines this week for hospital workers and nursing home residents.
Several other states said this week they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution.
The government has said there is confusion among the states between planning and training numbers provided in mid-November, and actual allocations, which are only provided the week prior to shipment.
Ohio began vaccinating front-line medical workers at 10 hospitals around the state Monday and Tuesday. Vaccinations of nursing home caregivers and residents started Friday at 10 facilities across Ohio.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 9,158 new cases per day Dec. 3 to 9,190 new cases per day Thursday, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.
Statewide, there were more than 9,600 new cases Friday, for a total of 605,862, and 73 new deaths, for a total of 7,967.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 2,704. Patients’ ages ranged from 10 months to 82 years old.
Facing a continued surge of new cases of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that residents should remain vigilant in following social distancing through the Christmas holiday.
“With vaccines arriving this week, we can see the bright light at the end of the tunnel. Now we just need everyone to keep doing their part to protect one another,” Beshear said.
Kentucky reported 3,179 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 virus-related deaths Friday. Some 1,712 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, and more than 2,300 have died.
The state’s test positivity rate is 8.59%, up slightly from Thursday. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.
The majority of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter guidelines to contain the virus.
According to The New York Times’ ICU capacity tracker, King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland had 12 available ICU beds, while in Cabell County, Cabell Huntington Hospital had two available ICU beds and St. Mary’s Medical Center didn’t have any available ICU beds as of Friday.
Nearly 231,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Friday, for a total of 16,987,911, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 309,880 deaths related to the virus.