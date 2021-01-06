HUNTINGTON — Five Cabell Countians were among the 39 new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Wednesday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 67-year-old woman, 81-year-old woman, 78-year-old man, 49-year-old man and 89-year-old woman, all from Cabell County. The county has recorded 112 virus-related deaths.
Other deaths reported Wednesday included a 62-year-old man from Wayne County and a 64-year-old man from Putnam County.
West Virginia has reported a total of 1,481 virus-related deaths. There were 1,516 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, for a total of 94,678.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (899), Berkeley (6,920), Boone (1,137), Braxton (594), Brooke (1,565), Cabell (5,721), Calhoun (154), Clay (269), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,913), Gilmer (444), Grant (826), Greenbrier (1,677), Hampshire (1,084), Hancock (2,060), Hardy (875), Harrison (3,348), Jackson (1,290), Jefferson (2,596), Kanawha (9,230), Lewis (602), Lincoln (855), Logan (1,840), Marion (2,194), Marshall (2,273), Mason (1,120), McDowell (1,040), Mercer (3,209), Mineral (2,194), Mingo (1,562), Monongalia (5,754), Monroe (699), Morgan (709), Nicholas (774), Ohio (2,687), Pendleton (351), Pleasants (607), Pocahontas (385), Preston (1,870), Putnam (3,190), Raleigh (3,003), Randolph (1,313), Ritchie (389), Roane (337), Summers (503), Taylor (777), Tucker (364), Tyler (407), Upshur (1,080), Wayne (1,846), Webster (177), Wetzel (775), Wirt (248), Wood (5,405) and Wyoming (1,253).
Cabell County reported 2,063 active cases Wednesday, while Wayne County reported 324.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state had a record number of new coronavirus cases Wednesday, with 5,742. There have been 286,541 total cases reported in the state.
Kentucky also saw its highest positivity rate since May 5 at 11.7%, he said. The positivity rate reflects the rate of testing that shows a positive result.
“Today’s numbers show how critically important a centralized effort and response is to defeating this virus,” Beshear said in a news release.
He also reported 34 deaths in the state Wednesday, for a total of 2,806.
In Boyd County, 47 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 3,402, with patients’ ages ranging from 8 to 90. There have been 45 virus-related deaths in the county.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 62 new cases Wednesday, for a total of 4,035, with patients’ ages ranging from 1 to 92. There have been 46 virus-related deaths in the county.
Statewide, more than 7,800 new cases were reported, for a total of 742,817, and 121 deaths, for a total of 9,368.
More than 227,000 new cases were reported across the U.S. on Wednesday, for a total of 20,960,096, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 356,005 deaths related to the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.