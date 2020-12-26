HUNTINGTON — Four Cabell County residents were among the seven new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Saturday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 68-year-old woman, 91-year-old man, 87-year-old man and 66-year-old woman, all from Cabell County. The county has now recorded 92 deaths related to the virus, while there have been 1,253 deaths statewide.
There were also 1,341 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, for a total of 80,177.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (680), Berkeley (5,827), Boone (1,004), Braxton (257), Brooke (1,298), Cabell (4,923), Calhoun (122), Clay (246), Doddridge (233), Fayette (1,647), Gilmer (358), Grant (715), Greenbrier (1,335), Hampshire (923), Hancock (1,732), Hardy (711), Harrison (2,715), Jackson (1,085), Jefferson (2,212), Kanawha (8,277), Lewis (469), Lincoln (712), Logan (1,553), Marion (1,642), Marshall (1,869), Mason (963), McDowell (912), Mercer (2,561), Mineral (2,052), Mingo (1,364), Monongalia (5,034), Monroe (604), Morgan (605), Nicholas (616), Ohio (2,377), Pendleton (268), Pleasants (516), Pocahontas (337), Preston (1,539), Putnam (2,864), Raleigh (2,527), Randolph (1,060), Ritchie (316), Roane (281), Summers (401), Taylor (649), Tucker (306), Tyler (329), Upshur (811), Wayne (1,608), Webster (130), Wetzel (646), Wirt (202), Wood (4,656) and Wyoming (1,098).
Cabell County reported 1,936 active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while Wayne County reported 280 active cases.
The West Virginia Department of Education did not publish an updated education map Saturday because schools in the state are on holiday break. The announcement of an updated map will resume Jan. 2.
In Ohio, a two-day total of COVID-19 cases, representing positive cases diagnosed Friday and Saturday, was released by the Ohio Department of Health. There were 11,018 new cases, for a total of 664,668. The daily average for cases reported for the past seven days is 7,177 cases.
There were also 20 deaths, for a total of 8,476, and 168 new hospitalizations over the two-day period. The daily average for deaths reported for the past seven days is 64, while the daily average for hospitalizations reported during the past seven days is 280, the Department of Health said.
In Kentucky, a three-day total of COVID-19 cases was reported, representing positive cases diagnosed since Thursday. The state has recorded 5,309 new cases of the virus, for a total of 255,563, and 68 new deaths, for a total of 2,534.
As of Saturday, 1,511 people in the state were hospitalized because of the virus, with 396 of those patients in ICU and 237 on a ventilator.
According to The New York Times’ ICU capacity tracker, King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland had 10 available ICU beds, while in Cabell County, neither Cabell Huntington Hospital nor St. Mary’s Medical Center had any available ICU beds as of Dec. 21.
More than 146,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, for a total of 18,730,806, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 329,592 deaths related to the virus.