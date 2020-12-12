HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has recorded three more deaths related to COVID-19.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Saturday confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old woman, 82-year-old man and 85-year-old man, all from Cabell County. There have been 71 virus-related deaths in the county.
Other deaths confirmed Saturday included a 95-year-old man, 77-year-old man and 61-year-old woman, all from Putnam County, and a 95-year-old woman and 61-year-old woman, both from Mason County.
West Virginia reported a total of 28 new virus-related deaths Saturday, for a total of 966. There were also 1,514 new cases of COVID-19 reported, for a total of 62,151 in the state.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (547), Berkeley (4,377), Boone (791), Braxton (165), Brooke (961), Cabell (3,845), Calhoun (101), Clay (190), Doddridge (163), Fayette (1,352), Gilmer (244), Grant (572), Greenbrier (836), Hampshire (583), Hancock (1,235), Hardy (493), Harrison (1,920), Jackson (857), Jefferson (1,793), Kanawha (6,886), Lewis (330), Lincoln (531), Logan (1,205), Marion (1,198), Marshall (1,625), Mason (768), McDowell (731), Mercer (1,732), Mineral (1,808), Mingo (1,112), Monongalia (3,995), Monroe (461), Morgan (439), Nicholas (492), Ohio (1,965), Pendleton (165), Pleasants (168), Pocahontas (292), Preston (1,016), Putnam (2,436), Raleigh (1,995), Randolph (892), Ritchie (240), Roane (233), Summers (322), Taylor (470), Tucker (238), Tyler (222), Upshur (618), Wayne (1,312), Webster (105), Wetzel (513), Wirt (156), Wood (3,513) and Wyoming (942).
Cabell County reported 1,506 active cases Saturday, while Wayne County reported 312 active cases.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 2,531. Patients’ ages ranged from 8 to 70.
Statewide, 3,558 new cases were reported, for a total of 220,660, and 24 new deaths, for a total of 2,192. Among the deaths reported Saturday were a 71-year-old man and two women, ages 78 and 80, all from Pike County.
There are 1,711 people in the state hospitalized because of the virus, with 423 of those patients in ICU and 199 on a ventilator.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 2,902. Patients’ ages ranged from 4 to 76.
Statewide, more than 11,000 new cases were reported, for a total of 553,461, and 51 new deaths, for a total of 7,477.
More than 244,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, for a total of 15,718,811, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 294,535 deaths related to the virus.
